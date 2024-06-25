In brief Simplifying... In brief The T20 World Cup semi-final between India and England will feature key player battles, including India's leading wicket-taker Arshdeep Singh against England's top run-scorer Jos Buttler, and India's top-ranked T20I batter Suryakumar Yadav against England's veteran leg-spinner Adil Rashid.

Rohit Sharma slammed a 41-ball 92 in his preceding outing (Source: X/@BCCI)

T20 World Cup Semi-final, India vs England: Key player battles

By Gaurav Tripathi 02:05 pm Jun 25, 202402:05 pm

What's the story India will be up against defending champions England in the second semi-final of the ongoing ICC T20 World Cup 2024. It will be a rematch of the 2022 semi-final which saw the Brits hammer India by 10 wickets. Meanwhile, India have been unbeaten in the tourney so far. Though England have suffered two defeats, they have played aggressively. Let's decode the key player battles.

#1

Arshdeep Singh vs Jos Buttler

With 15 wickets, Arshdeep Singh is India's leading wicket-taker in the tournament so far. As he has particularly been brilliant with the new ball, England skipper Jos Buttler must tackle him with precision. Notably, Buttler is also England's leading run-getter, having scored 191 runs (SR: 159.16). Arshdeep has dismissed Buttler once across four T20 meetings (ER: 8.6).

#2

Phlilip Salt vs Jasprit Bumrah

Jasprit Bumrah is India's main weapon with the ball. He has claimed 11 wickets in this tourney at a jaw-dropping economy of 4.08. His battle with Phlilip Salt, England's other opener, would be enticing. While Salt's powerplay strike rate this season reads 158.82, Bumrah has been conceding runs at 3.6 in this phase. This duo is yet to lock horns in T20 cricket.

#3

Suryakumar Yadav vs Adil Rashid

Suryakumar Yadav, the top-ranked T20I batter, has blown hot and cold in this tourney. He has hammered 149 runs so far with his strike rate being 139.25. The tally includes two fifties. Veteran leg-spinner Adil Rashid will have the onus to keep SKY quiet in the middle overs. The former is England's joint-leading wicket-taker with nine scalps (ER: 6.70).

#4

Rohit Sharma vs Jofra Archer

Rohit Sharma's 41-ball 92 in his preceding outing against Australia would have served as a warning for England bowlers. Jofra Archer, who has operated well with the new ball, will have the onus to dismiss the Indian skipper cheaply. After all, Archer has dismissed Rohit thrice across six T20 meetings. Like Rashid, Archer has also taken nine wickets in this event (ER: 7. 02).

Details

Key details about the game

The Providence Stadium in Guyana will host this high-voltage affair on June 27 (8:00pm IST). Batters have had a hard time at this venue in the ongoing competition. While pacers will get movement early on, spinners can be handy in the middle overs. Fans can watch the match live on the Star Sports Network and stream the same on Disney+Hotstar for free.