In brief Simplifying... In brief In the Euro 2024 match, England and Denmark ended in a 1-1 draw.

England's Harry Kane scored first, but Denmark's Hjulmand equalized with a long-range stunner.

Despite England's midfield issues and lackluster second half, Kane's goal marked his fourth major tournament score, joining the ranks of Michael Owen and Wayne Rooney. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

Denmark went on to hold England 1-1 (Photo credit: X/@EURO2024)

Euro 2024, Denmark hold sloppy England 1-1: Key stats

By Rajdeep Saha 11:45 pm Jun 20, 202411:45 pm

What's the story Denmark went on to hold England 1-1 in a crucial UEFA European Championship Group C contest at Frankfurt Arena. Harry Kane handed England a 1-0 lead early in the first half. However, a precise long-range effort from Morten Hjulmand made it 1-1 for the Danes. England struck the post in the second half in what was overall a sloppy performance from Gareth Southgate's men.

Opener

Kane hands England a fine start

In what was a tentative start, both sides lacked the killer instinct in the first 15 minutes. Phil Foden missed a presentable chance after doing everything right. It was Kane, who scored for England on a dodgy pitch. Kyle Walker put a low ball across the six-yard box and Kane made no mistake. Credit to Walker for catching out Kristiansen, who was sleeping.

Equalizer

Hjulmand's long-range rocket beats Pickford

Denmark grew into the game since going behind and asked England questions. It was Kane, who gave the ball away cheaply as his pass was cut out. Kristiansen moved the ball across midfield. Hjulmand received the ball and hit it cleanly. His long-range stunner beat a diving Jordan Pickford. England paid the price for being sloppy as they switched off. Denmark ended strongly.

Details

England's midfield an issue in the first half

England's midfield was an issue in the first half. Declan Rice and Trent Alexander-Arnold were sitting too deep with Jude Bellingham literally having no say in an advanced role. Denmark found joy in the middle of the pitch. Notably, the Danes had 17 touches in the opposition box compared to England's four. They also had four shots on target and made nine attempts.

Kane

Kane joins Owen and Rooney in this unique England club

As per Opta, Kane is only the third player to score in four separate major tournaments for England (2018 World Cup, Euro 2020, 2022 World Cup, Euro 2024), after Michael Owen and Wayne Rooney. Making his 93rd appearance in all competitions for England, Kane now owns 64 goals. Kane scored his 5th goal at the Euros and 13th at major competitions (WC and Euros).

2nd half

Story of the second half

England started poorly in the second half and looked awry with their decision-making. Alexander-Arnold was hooked off and Conor Gallagher brought some energy. Bukayo Saka looked to be more direct but lacked the precision with his delivery. Foden struck the post before being subbed off. Bellingham picked out Ollie Watkins with a nice pass but his effort was saved. Denmark ended the match strongly.

Information

Here are the match stats

Denmark made 16 attempts compared to England's 12. The Danes also managed seven shots on target. Denmark had 22 touches in the opposition box compared to England's 11. England also had an inferior ball possession (49%).

Opta stats

Here are the notable feats attained

This was the 4th meeting between England and Denmark at major tournaments. England are yet to be beaten (D2 W2). England have however won just two of their last 8 competitive games against Denmark (D4 L2). No player created more chances (3) or played more line-breaking passes in the final third (5) for England against Denmark than Alexander-Arnold. He was subbed off (54').