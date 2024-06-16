In brief Simplifying... In brief In the Euro 2024 match, Denmark and Slovenia ended in a 1-1 draw.

Despite a slow start to the second half, both teams showed moments of promise with near-misses and strong defense.

Euro 2024, Slovenia hold Denmark 1-1: Key stats

By Rajdeep Saha 11:25 pm Jun 16, 202411:25 pm

What's the story Slovenia held Denmark to a 1-1 draw in their Group C opener at the UEFA European Championship. Denmark were the dominating side but were guilty of not putting the game to bed. Christian Eriksen put Denmark ahead in the first half. Slovenia hung on and equalized via Erik Jansa in the 77th minute. Both sides failed to find a winner thereafter.

1st-half summary

Here's how the first half panned out

Jonas Wind received the ball near the opposition penalty area and he flicked it straight in the path of Eriksen, who made no mistake and beat Jan Oblak. Eriksen had another massive chance but he shot the ball into the stands. Slovenia didn't manage to test Denmark as they would have liked. Andraz Sporar showed brief glimpses of promise for Slovenia.

2nd-half summary

Here's how the second half panned out

The game was a bit slow to start with in the second half before Oblak denied Manchester United forward Rasmus Hojlund from close range. Adam Gnezda Cerin missed a glorious opportunity for Slovenia minutes later. He should have done better. In the 77th minute, Benjamin Sesko smashed the post for Slovenia before Jansa scored moments later.

Eriksen

42nd goal in Denmark colors for Eriksen

As per Squawka, Eriksen attempted more shots (4) in the first half than the entire Slovenia team combined (3). The Dane scored his 42nd goal for Denmark in all competitions. He earned his 131st cap for Denmark. This was his maiden goal in European Championship.