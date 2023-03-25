Sports

Kylian Mbappe becomes the 5th-highest scorer for France: Key stats

Kylian Mbappe becomes the 5th-highest scorer for France: Key stats

Written by Rajdeep Saha Mar 25, 2023, 03:20 am 3 min read

Football superstar Kylian Mbappe scored a brace

Football superstar Kylian Mbappe scored a brace as France thumped the Netherlands 4-0 in Group B of their UEFA Euro 2024 Qualifiers. Playing their first match since the Qatar World Cup final, France went 3-0 ahead within 21 minutes. Mbappe then added his side's fourth in the 88th minute. He has now become the 5th-highest scorer for the France football team.

Mbappe surpasses Benzema

Mbappe's brace saw him move to 37 goals for France. He has now surpassed Karim Benzema's tally of 36 goals. Notably, Benzema announced his retirement from international football back in December 2022. Mbappe is only behind Olivier Giroud (53), Thierry Henry (51), Antoine Griezmann (43), and Michel Platini (41) in terms of goals for France.

Breaking down Mbappe's goals for France

Mbappe has raced to five goals at the UEFA Euro Qualifiers. Eight of Mbappe's 38 goals for France have come in friendly matches. He has scored six goals at the FIFA World Cup Qualifiers. Mbappe has also managed 12 goals at the FIFA World Cup, including eight in Qatar. Seven of his goals have come at the UEFA Nations League.

Mbappe won the Golden Boot award in Qatar 2022

Mbappe smashed 8 goals and registered 2 assists at the FIFA World Cup 2022 in Qatar. He won the Golden Boot award. He also won the FIFA Young Player Award at the FIFA World Cup 2018 in Russia.

Kylian Mbappe was named new France captain

Earlier this week, Mbappe was named the France football team captain by manager Didier Deschamps. He replaced Hugo Lloris in the role following his retirement from international football. Mbappe was part of the World Cup-winning team in 2018 as a teenager. He also became only the second player to score a hat-trick in a World Cup final during France's defeat to Argentina in Qatar.

Euro 2024 Qualifiers: France beat the Dutch in Group B

France secured a solid win over the Dutch and are placed top of Group B. The hosts were ahead after just two minutes when Griezmann curled in from Mbappe's pass. Defender Dayot Upamecano made it 2-0 six minutes later. Mbappe scored in the 21st minute before powering home his second late on. Meanwhile, Memphis Depay missed a late penalty for the Netherlands.

Massive records for France

As per Opta, Griezmann's goal after 1 minute and 55 seconds is France's fastest since October 11, 2006, when Louis Saha scored after 37 seconds against the Faroe Islands. France are the first team to take a 2-0 lead against Holland within the first eight minutes of play since Belgium in November 1951 and the first-ever side to do so excluding friendlies.

Contrasting records for the two sides

France had not led by 3 goals so early in a game (20 minutes and 47 seconds) since December 17, 1953, against Luxembourg. The Netherlands have lost a match by a four-goal margin just twice in the last 60 years: 0-4 against France at the Stade de France tonight and a 0-4 defeat against France at the Stade de France on August 31, 2017.