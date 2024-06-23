In brief Simplifying... In brief England's Sam Curran has reached a milestone of 50 T20I wickets, with his latest scalp being Steven Taylor.

His T20I career boasts an economy rate of 8.06 and an average of 24.49.

England pacer Sam Curran completes 50 T20I wickets: Key stats

By Rajdeep Saha 10:23 pm Jun 23, 2024

What's the story Sam Curran has become the eighth England bowler to complete a milestone of 50 T20I wickets. He attained the feat with his first wicket against the United Stated in a crucial ICC T20 World Cup 2024 Super 8, Group 2 clash at Kensington Oval, Bridgetown, Barbados. Curran bowled two overs and managed figures worth 2/23 from two overs. The USA folded for 115.

Two wickets for Curran

Curran was introduced in the 6th over and he got the prized scalp of Steven Taylor. Curran bowled a short and wide delivery outside off as Taylor cut it uppishly toward point with Moeen Ali completing the catch. After being hammered for a four and six in the 18th over, the left-arm pacer dismissed Harmeet Singh (21).

Curran races to 51 T20I wickets

Curran owns 51 T20I wickets at 24.49. His economy rate is 8.06. As per ESPNcricinfo, Curran owns six scalps at home, averaging 44.50. In 30 away matches (home of opposition), he has claimed 30 scalps at 25.63. In nine neutral matches, the bowling all-rounder owns 15 wickets at 14.20. Meanwhile, in 10 T20 World Cup matches, Curran has bagged 15 wickets at 15.86.

225 wickets in T20s

Overall in the 20-over format, Curran has claimed 225 wickets from 233 matches at 28.53. His economy rate reads 8.81. In addition to four four-wicket hauls, he has managed three fifers.