In brief Simplifying... In brief Jos Buttler's explosive 83-run knock off 38 balls, including 6 fours and 7 sixes, powered England to the T20 World Cup semi-finals.

England chased down a target of 116 in just 9.4 overs, with Buttler and Salt's opening partnership contributing significantly.

This victory was also marked by Jordan's hat-trick, which led to the USA losing their last five wickets without scoring. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

Jos Buttler recorded the third-highest individual score by a captain in T20 World Cups

T20 World Cup: Jos Buttler's 83* powers England to semi-finals

By Parth Dhall 11:18 pm Jun 23, 202411:18 pm

What's the story A scintillating 83*-run knock from Jos Buttler powered England to the 2024 ICC T20 World Cup semi-finals. Buttler was at his destructive best as England chased down 116 against co-hosts USA in just 9.4 overs in Bridgetown. Buttler recorded the third-highest individual score by a captain in T20 World Cups, with England claiming a 10-wicket win. Earlier, Chris Jordan took a historic hat-trick.

Knock

A blistering knock from Buttler

Buttler came out all guns blazing as England seized the opportunity of making it to the semis. They had to chase the total in 18.4 overs or fewer. While Salt played second fiddle, Buttler clobbered 83 off 38 balls laced with 6 fours and 7 sixes. It was his 24th T20I fifty. Notably, Buttler smashed Harmeet Singh for five sixes in the ninth over.

Records

Buttler joins these names

Buttler became only the third batter to record an 80+ score as captain in a T20 World Cup innings. He is only behind West Indies' Chris Gayle (98) and New Zealand's Kane Williamson (85) in this regard. Buttler now has 416 runs from 13 matches while leading in the T20 World Cup. He has an incredible strike-rate of 150.72.

Information

Fourth 100+ opening partnership in 2024 T20 WC

As mentioned, England chased down 116 without losing a wicket in 9.4 overs. According to Cricbuzz, Buttler and Salt recorded the fourth opening partnership worth 100+ runs in the 2024 T20 World Cup.

Match

A look at match summary

USA had a steady start as they lost Andries Gous after being invited to bat. Although Nitish Kumar scored 30, Adil Rashid choked the batters. USA were down to 115/6 from 56/2 in 18 overs. USA lost their last five wickets for no run in just six balls, with Jordan taking a hat-trick. Buttler and Salt remained unscathed in what was a resounding run-chase.