T20 World Cup: Jos Buttler's 83* powers England to semi-finals
A scintillating 83*-run knock from Jos Buttler powered England to the 2024 ICC T20 World Cup semi-finals. Buttler was at his destructive best as England chased down 116 against co-hosts USA in just 9.4 overs in Bridgetown. Buttler recorded the third-highest individual score by a captain in T20 World Cups, with England claiming a 10-wicket win. Earlier, Chris Jordan took a historic hat-trick.
A blistering knock from Buttler
Buttler came out all guns blazing as England seized the opportunity of making it to the semis. They had to chase the total in 18.4 overs or fewer. While Salt played second fiddle, Buttler clobbered 83 off 38 balls laced with 6 fours and 7 sixes. It was his 24th T20I fifty. Notably, Buttler smashed Harmeet Singh for five sixes in the ninth over.
Buttler joins these names
Buttler became only the third batter to record an 80+ score as captain in a T20 World Cup innings. He is only behind West Indies' Chris Gayle (98) and New Zealand's Kane Williamson (85) in this regard. Buttler now has 416 runs from 13 matches while leading in the T20 World Cup. He has an incredible strike-rate of 150.72.
Fourth 100+ opening partnership in 2024 T20 WC
As mentioned, England chased down 116 without losing a wicket in 9.4 overs. According to Cricbuzz, Buttler and Salt recorded the fourth opening partnership worth 100+ runs in the 2024 T20 World Cup.
A look at match summary
USA had a steady start as they lost Andries Gous after being invited to bat. Although Nitish Kumar scored 30, Adil Rashid choked the batters. USA were down to 115/6 from 56/2 in 18 overs. USA lost their last five wickets for no run in just six balls, with Jordan taking a hat-trick. Buttler and Salt remained unscathed in what was a resounding run-chase.