Rohit Sharma bows out with the most T20I runs (Image source: X/@ICC)

Hitman Rohit Sharma recorded these numbers in T20I cricket

By Parth Dhall 08:30 am Jun 30, 202408:30 am

What's the story Rohit Sharma, who led India to the 2024 ICC T20 World Cup title, retired from the shortest format following the thrilling win over South Africa in the final. The veteran cricketer followed in the footsteps of his teammate Virat Kohli, as the latter also bid adieu. Having helped India win their second T20 World Cup title, Rohit bowed out with the most T20I runs.

Appearances

Over 150 appearances in T20Is

Rohit made his T20I debut during the inaugural T20 World Cup edition in 2007. His T20I career spanned 16 years and 282 days, the longest for an Indian player and fourth-longest overall. As of now, Rohit remains the only player with over 150 appearances in the shortest format (159). Ireland's Paul Stirling follows Rohit with 145 appearances in the format.

Runs

Most runs in T20I cricket

As mentioned, Rohit finished as the highest run-scorer in T20I cricket. Rohit, who made his debut in 2007, is one of only three batters with 4,000+ runs in the shortest format. The Hitman finished with 4,231 runs from 151 innings at an average of 32.05. He recorded a healthy strike-rate of 140.89. His tally includes 37 fifty-plus scores (five tons).

Information

Joint-most tons in the format

Rohit has the joint-most centuries in T20I cricket (five) with Australia's Glenn Maxwell. Indian dasher Suryakumar Yadav remains the only other player to have cracked more than three tons in the format (4).

Century

Joint-fastest T20I century

Rohit starred in India's record-breaking win over Sri Lanka in 2017 in Indore. He smashed a 43-ball 118 as India racked up 260/5 in 20 overs. This remains India's highest total in T20I cricket. Rohit completed his half-century off 23 balls and reached his ton in another 12 balls. His 35-ball ton is the joint-fastest in the format along with David Miller's.

Sixes

Only player with 200+ T20I sixes

During the 2024 T20 World Cup, Rohit became the first-ever batter to have smacked 200 sixes in T20I cricket. The star opener, who reached this landmark in the Super 8 encounter against Australia in Gros Islet, finished with 205 sixes. Notably, only one other batter has more than 150 maximums in the format. New Zealand's Martin Guptill follows Rohit with 173 T20I sixes.

Wins

Most wins as captain in T20Is

Rohit signed off with 49 wins as a captain in T20Is (excluding Super-Over wins). He went past Pakistan's Babar Azam, who owns 48 wins. Rohit led India in 62 matches, losing 12 (Tied: 1). He collected his 12th win as captain at the T20 World Cup, the third-most after MS Dhoni (20) and Kane Williamson (14). Rohit surpassed Babar in this regard (11 wins).