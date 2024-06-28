Kuldeep has raced to 200 T20 wickets from 160 matches (Photo credit: X/@BCCI)

Kuldeep Yadav rattles England, completes 200 T20 wickets: Key stats

What's the story Kuldeep Yadav was unstoppable in India's ICC T20 World Cup 2024 semi-final clash versus England at Providence Stadium, Guyana. Chasing 172, England were reduced to 46/4 with Axar Patel claiming three wickets. Kuldeep joined the party thereafter. He gave away only 19 runs from his four overs. The left-arm wrist spinner played a pivotal role as India won by 68 runs. Here's more.

Kuldeep attains a mega milestone

As per ESPNcricinfo, Kuldeep has raced to 200 T20 wickets from 160 matches at 21.12. His economy rate is 7.46. He has six four-fers and three five-wicket hauls in the format. He is the 13th Indian bowler with 200-plus T20 scalps. For India, the star spinner has managed 69 wickets at just 13.42. Versus England, he owns eight scalps at 9.62.

Kuldeep has been excellent in the ongoing T20 WC

Playing in his debut T20 World Cup campaign, Kuldeep has been a deadly force. He has raced to 10 wickets from just four matches at 9.40. His economy rate is 5.87.

Three wickets for Kuldeep against the Three Lions

Kuldeep was introduced in the 7th over and he conceded seven runs. The first ball of his second over saw the spinner trump Sam Curran LBW. Harry Brook's attempted reverse sweep saw him get dismissed (bowled) in Kuldeep's third over. The in-form bowler then got his third victim in the form of Chris Jordan in his final over.