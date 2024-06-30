In brief Simplifying... In brief Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli, two Indian cricket legends, have retired from T20Is after making 159 and 125 appearances respectively, with Rohit being the highest six-hitter and Kohli the top run-getter in T20 WC history.

Meanwhile, Hardik Pandya, with 100 matches under his belt, is the only active Indian player in T20Is to have reached this milestone, boasting 84 wickets and 1,492 runs. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

Hardik Pandya had a superb outing in his 100th T20I appearance for India (Photo credit: X/@BCCI)

Indian players with 100-plus appearances in T20I cricket

By Rajdeep Saha 04:06 am Jun 30, 202404:06 am

What's the story Hardik Pandya had a superb outing in his 100th T20I appearance for India. The all-rounder put in a shift with the ball, claiming a match-winning haul of 3/20 from three overs as India beat South Africa to win their second T20 World Cup trophy. India scored 176/7 before the Indian pacers restricted SA to 168/8/. Here are Indian players with 100-plus T20I appearances.

#1

Rohit Sharma - 159 matches

Rohit Sharma retired from T20Is after India's win over SA. He made a record 159 appearances for India in T20Is. Rohit scored 4,231 runs from 159 matches at 32.05 (SR: 140.89). In addition to five centuries, he smashed 32 fifties. He remains the highest six-hitter in T20Is (205). Rohit, who amassed 1,220 T20 WC runs at 34.85 (50s: 12), played 47 matches.

#2

Virat Kohli - 125 matches

Virat Kohli signed off from T20Is, having played 125 matches. The Indian legend managed 4,188 runs at 48.69 (SR: 137.07). He is the second-highest scorer after Rohit in T20Is. Kohli's tally of 39 fifty-plus scores is the joint-most for a batter in the format (100s: 1, 50s: 38). Kohli is the highest run-getter in T20 WC history. He managed 1,292 runs from 35 matches.

#3

Hardik Pandya - 100* matches

Pandya now remains the only active Indian player in T20Is with 100 or more appearances. After 100 T20Is, Pandya has 84 wickets at 25.48. He has 25 scalps at home, 32 in away matches (home of oppositon) and 27 at neutral venues. With the bat, Pandya has 1,492 runs at 26.64. He owns four fifties. His strike rate is 140.88.