Jamal Musiala scored for Germany (Photo credit: X/@EURO2024)

Euro 2024, hosts Germany reach quarter-finals with Denmark scalp: Stats

By Rajdeep Saha 03:17 am Jun 30, 202403:17 am

What's the story Germany have reached the UEFA European Championship 2024 quarter-finals after defeating Denmark 2-0 at BVB Stadion Dortmund. Notably, the match was temporarily suspended because of adverse conditions during a huge thunderstorm. The play was stopped at 0-0 in the 36th minute, with the players leaving the pitch as lightning flashed in the sky. Germany got the job done in the second half.

1st half

Germany dominated the first half

Germany dominated in the first half as Denmark were on the back foot. Kasper Schmeichel made a string of saves. Meanwhile, once the game restarted following suspension, Denmark had their moments with Gareth Delaney and Rasmus Hojlund causing issues. Germany had eight shots in the first half (5 on target). They managed 61% ball possession. Denmark had 14 touches in the opposition box.

2nd half

Germany score twice in the second half

Joachim Andersen handed Denmark an early lead in the second half but it was ruled out for offside after a VAR check. Moments later, David Raum's cross from the left struck the right arm of Andersen in an unnatural position and a penalty was awarded after a check. Kai Havertz handed his side the lead. In the 68th minute, Jamal Musiala made it 2-0.

Information

Here are the match stats

Germany had 2.63 expected goals compared to Denmark's 1.05. Germany had 15 attempts with nine shots on target. Denmark had 11 attempts with two shots on target. However, they had more touches in the opposition box (25-20). Germany had 55% ball possession.

Musiala

3rd European Championship goal for Musiala

Musiala scored his third goal at the European Championship. As per Opta, aged 21 years, 4 months and 3 days - in the history of the tourney, only England's Wayne Rooney achieved this feat at an even younger age (18 years, 7 months, 28 days at Euro 2004). Musiala now owns five goals in all competitions for Germany from 33 appearances.

Havertz

Havertz scores in his 50th appearance for Germany

Arsenal forward Havertz scored his fourth goal at European Championship for Germany. Only Jurgen Klinsmann and Mario Gomez have scored more goals for Germany in the tournament's history (5 each). Overall, Havertz has amassed 18 goals for Germany. He marked his 50th appearance for Germany in all competitions. He has two goals in the ongoing tournament. He has two-plus goals in two different campaigns.

Information

Kroos dominates the scenes with another solid display

Toni Kroos had a superb match for Germany. As per Squawka, Kroos had more chances created (4) than misplaced passes (3) in the first half against Denmark. Kroos attempted 92 passes in the match and completed 88 of them. He made 34 forward passes.