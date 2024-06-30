In brief Simplifying... In brief In the ICC T20 World Cup, Suryakumar Yadav, Virat Kohli, Gautam Gambhir, and Rohit Sharma have showcased their ability to anchor a chase, even on tricky surfaces.

Kohli stood tall with a 76-run effort (Photo credit: X/@BCCI)

ICC T20 World Cup: Decoding slowest half-centuries by Indian players

By Rajdeep Saha 02:37 am Jun 30, 202402:37 am

What's the story Virat Kohli was the standout performer for India with the bat in a crucial ICC T20 World Cup 2024 final against South Africa. Kohli stood tall with a 76-run effort. He helped India offer resistance, scoring a 48-ball fifty. India managed 176/7 before the bowlers helped them win the match and the trophy. Here are slowest half-centuries by Indian players.

#1

Suryakumar Yadav - 49 balls

Suryakumar Yadav played a match-winning knock of an unbeaten 50 from 49 balls against the United States in Match 25 of the ICC T20 World Cup 2024. Suryakumar took his time and proved that he could anchor a chase. It was a classy effort on a tricky surface. He shared an unbeaten 78-run stand alongside Shivam Dube in a chase of 111.

#2

Virat Kohli - 48 balls

India started off well as Kohli hammered three boundaries in the opening over. However, the fall of three quick wickets meant the team was reduced to 34/3. A 72-run stand between Kohli and Axar Patel (47) rescued India. Kohli, who slowed down in the middle overs, upped the ante toward the end as India finished at 176/7. He managed 76 from 59 balls.

#3

Virat Kohli - 45 balls

The 2021 edition of the T20 World Cup saw India and Pakistan meet each other in Dubai. India were reduced to 31/3 as Kohli had to work hard and resurrect the innings. He shared a 53-run stand alongside Rishabh Pant for the 4th wicket. Kohli got to his fifty from 45 balls. He smashed 57 from 49 balls. Pakistan thrashed India by 10 wickets.

#4

Gautam Gambhir and Rohit Sharma - 44 balls

In the 2009 edition of the T20 WC, Indian opener Gautam Gambhir scored a patient half-century. He got to his fifty from 44 balls before being dismissed. His 46-ball 50 helped India score 180/5. India won the contest thereafter. Rohit Sharma scored a 44-ball fifty versus West Indies in 2014 T20 WC. Chasing 130, Rohit starred with a 55-ball 62.