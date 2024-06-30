Indian legends Rohit and Kohli have retired from T20Is (Photo credit: X/@BCCI)

Rohit Sharma follows Virat Kohli, retires from T20Is: Details

What's the story Rohit Sharma has retired from T20I cricket, following India's T20 World Cup 2024 win. The veteran cricketer followed in the footsteps of his team-mate Virat Kohli, who too retired from T20Is after India's win. Rohit led India to their 2nd T20 World Cup win after beating South Africa. Notably, he finished as India's highest scorer in the tournament.

Rohit

Most wins as captain in T20Is

As per ESPNcricinfo, Rohit signed off with 49 wins as a captain in T20Is (highest). He went past Babar Azam (48). He led Team India in 62 matches, losing 12 (Tied 1). Notably, Rohit collected his 12th win as captain at the T20 World Cup. It's the third-most after MS Dhoni (20) and Kane Williamson (14). Rohit surpassed Babar in this regard (11 wins).

T20 WC

Rohit was the second-highest scorer in T20 WC 2024

Rohit could only manage nine runs in the finale. However, he finished as the second-highest scorer in this edition. Rohit finished with 257 runs from 8 matches at 36.71. He struck at 156.70. Rohit hit three fifties in the tournament with a best score of 92. Afghanistan's Rahmanullah Gurbaz managed the most runs (285). Rohit finished ahead of third-placed Travis Head (255 runs).

Stats

Top scorer in T20Is and highest number of sixes

Rohit is currently the top run-scorer in T20Is. He owns 4,231 runs from 159 matches at 32.05. His strike rate reads 140.89. In addition to five centuries, he smashed 32 fifties. He remains the highest six-hitter in T20Is (205). Rohit is also the second-highest scorer in ICC T20 World Cup history behind Kohli. He amassed 1,220 runs from 47 matches at 34.85 (50s: 12).

Words

No better time to say goodbye to this format: Rohit

During a press conference following India's trophy celebrations, Rohit confirmed his decision. "This was my last [T20I] game as well," Rohit said. "No better time to say goodbye to this format. I've loved every moment of this. I started my India career playing this format. This is what I wanted, I wanted to win the cup."