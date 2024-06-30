In brief Simplifying... In brief Rohit Sharma leads the pack with 49 wins in T20I cricket, surpassing Babar Azam's 48 victories.

Brian Masaba follows closely with 45 wins, while Asghar Afghan and Eoin Morgan are tied with 42 wins each.

Rohit Sharma has 49 wins as captain in T20Is (Photo credit: X/@BCCI)

Decoding captains with most wins in T20I cricket

By Rajdeep Saha 01:23 am Jun 30, 202401:23 am

What's the story Indian cricket team captain Rohit Sharma now owns the most wins as captain in T20I cricket. Rohit attained the milestone in India's ICC T20 World Cup 2024 trophy win against South Africa. India claimed a seven-run win over SA to lift their second crown. India scored 176/7 before SA managed 169/8. Here are captains with most T20 match-wins barring Super-Over wins after tied matches.

#1

Rohit Sharma - 49 wins

As per ESPNcricinfo, Rohit owns 49 wins as a captain in T20Is. He has led Team India in 62 matches, losing 12 (Tied 1). Notably, Rohit collected his 12th win as captain at the T20 World Cup. It's the third-most after MS Dhoni (20) and Kane Williamson (14). Rohit surpassed Babar Azam in this regard (11 wins).

#2

Babar Azam - 48 wins

Rohit surpassed Babar's tally of 48 wins as captain in T20Is. The Pakistan cricket team skipper has managed in 85 matches, winning 48 and losing 29 (Tied 1, NR 7). As mentioned, Babar owns 11 wins as captain of Pakistan in T20 World Cups. In these 85 matches, Babar has scored 2,642 runs at 37.74.

Information

Brian Masaba - 45 wins

Uganda cricket team skipper Brian Masaba is next. He has managed 45 wins from 60 matches. He has lost 12 matches with three games having no result.

Duo

Asghar Afghan and Eoin Morgan - 42 wins

Former Afghanistan cricket team captain Asghar Afghan collected 42 wins from just 52 matches led. Under his leadership, Afghanistan lost nine matches and tied one. Former England skipper Eoin Morgan also managed 42 wins. He led the Three Lions in 72 matches. Morgan's tenure as captain saw England lose 27 games (Tied 2, NR 1).