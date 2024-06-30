In brief Simplifying... In brief In the T20 World Cup final, Hardik Pandya celebrated his 100th T20I with a game-changing performance, taking three wickets and restricting South Africa to 16 runs.

Hardik was the pick of the Indian bowlers (Source: X/@BCCI)

T20 WC final: Hardik Pandya celebrates 100th T20I with three-fer

By Gaurav Tripathi 01:06 am Jun 30, 202401:06 am

What's the story India clinched the 2024 ICC T20 World Cup title by defeating South Africa by seven runs in the final. The game went down to the wire as the Men in Blue defended 176 at the Kensington Oval in Barbados. Hardik Pandya was the pick of the bowlers as he finished with 3/20 in three overs. Notably, this was his 100th T20I appearance.

A crucial spell from Hardik

Hardik made his first strike in the 17th over as he dismissed the dangerous Heinrich Klaasen for 52. This was the turning point of the game as India bounced back. Defending 15 runs off the final over, he gave away just six runs besides dismissing the swashbuckling David Miller and Kagiso Rabada. His heroics meant the Proteas side was restricted to 169/8.

11 wickets in T20 WC 2024

This three-fer meant Hardik finished the recent event with 11 wickets across eight games (ER: 7.64). The tally also includes 144 runs at a strike rate of 151.57. Overall, he owns 357 runs from 24 T20 World Cup games at 29.75 (50s: 2). With the ball, he has managed to take 24 wickets while conceding runs at 8.52.

Hardik's bowling stats in T20Is

Hardik's now boasts 84 scalps from 100 T20Is at 25.48. He has three four-wicket hauls under his belt. His economy rate is 8.11. The pacer has completed nine wickets versus SA (ER: 8.73). With the bat, he has scored 1,492 T20I runs at 26.64. Overall in T20 cricket, the 30-year-old has 4,785 runs at 29 and 174 wickets at 28.08.

Hardik became the third Indian player to make 100 or more T20I appearances. He joined the likes of Rohit Sharma (159) and Kohli (125). The all-rounder, who made his debut in 2016, has been one of the most consistent performers in the format for India.

How did the final game pan out?

Batting first, Virat Kohli's 76 helped India score 176/7. Axar Patel chipped in with a brilliant 47 as Shivam Dube contributed with 27 runs. In response, Klaasen smashed a heroic 52 but India fought back and sealed the deal. While Hardik was the pick of the Indian bowlers, Arshdeep Singh and Jasprit Bumrah claimed two wickets apiece.