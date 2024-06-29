In brief Simplifying... In brief India clinched their second ICC T20 World Cup title, with key performances from Rohit Sharma, Axar Patel, and Virat Kohli.

India win their 2nd ICC T20 World Cup crown: Stats

By Rajdeep Saha 12:32 am Jun 30, 202412:32 am

What's the story Team India fought from jaws of defeat to beat South Africa in the ICC T20 World Cup 2024 final. The win helped India win their second ICC T20 World Cup crown after 2007. Batting first, Virat Kohli's 76 helped India score 176/7. Axar Patel chipped in as well. In response, Heinrich Klaasen smashed a heroic 52 but India fought back and sealed the deal.

India innings

India's innings summary

India were off to a flier before Keshav Maharaj floored them with the wickets of Rohit Sharma and Rishabh Pant in the second over. Suryakumar Yadav came in and departed early. Thereafter, a 72-run stand between Kohli and Axar Patel helped India resurrect their innings. Kohli added another crucial stand alongside Shivam Dube. However, credit should got to SA for restricting India to 176/7.

SA innings

How did the SA innings pan out?

Indian pacers Arshdeep Singh and Jasprit Bumrah started strongly. Bumrah dismissed Reeza Hendricks in the second over before Arshdeep got Aiden Markram as SA were 12/2. A 58-run stand between Quinton de Kock and Tristan Stubbs steadied the ship. Axar got Stubbs to break the stand. India's spinners leaked runs. Klaasen disrupted them further. His dismissal saw India crawl back and win.

Information

Highest 1st innings total in T20 WC final

India's 176/7 is now the highest T20 World Cup team total (1st innings). Team India broke the record of Australia, who managed 173/2 in the 2021 edition.

Rohit

Rohit ends as second-highest scorer in T20 WC 2024

Rohit could only manage nine runs in the finale. However, he finished as the second-highest scorer in this edition. Rohit finished with 257 runs from 8 matches at 36.71. He struck at 156.70. Rohit hit three fifties in the tournament with a best score of 92. Afghanistan's Rahmanullah Gurbaz managed the most runs (285). Rohit finished ahead of third-placed Travis Head (255 runs).

Axar

Axar shines with a 47-run effort

Axar came in and hit a four off the first ball. In the 8th over, Axar hit India's maiden six. He also dispatched Maharaj, Tabraiz Shamsi and Rabada for a six each. Axar was run-out in the 14th over, reducing India to 106/4. Axar's 47 was laced with one four and four sixes (SR: 151.61). He raced to 453 T20I runs at 19.69.

Kohli

Maiden fifty for Kohli in T20 WC 2024

Kohli ended up scoring 76 off 59 balls (6 fours, 2 sixes). He struck at 128.81. As mentioned, this was Kohli's maiden fifty in this competition as his previous scores read 1, 4,0, 24, 37, 0, and 9. The talisman hence finished with 151 runs across eight games at 18.87. His strike rate reads 112.68.

Elite list

Kohli joins Samuels

Kohli, who scored 77 versus Sri Lanka in the 2014 summit clash, became the second batter to slam two fifties in the T20 WC finals. He joined West Indies's Samuels, who scored 78 vs SL in the 2012 final and 85* vs England in the 2016 final. Meanwhile, Kohli now has five fifties across six outings in T20 WC semi-finals and final.

Vs SA

Second fifty versus SA in T20 WC knock-outs

Notably, this was Kohli's second fifty versus SA in a T20 WC knock-out match. The star batter scored a match-winning 72* against the Proteas side in the 2014 semi-final. With this knock, the 35-year-old has raced to 373 runs at 124.33 in the semis and finals of the T20 WC (50s: 5). No other batter has more than two 50-plus scores in this regard.

T20 WCs

15th fifty in T20 World Cups

The highest run-getter in T20 WC history, Kohli now owns 1,292 runs from 35 matches at a fine average of 58.72. His strike rate reads 128.81. Notably, the veteran's average in the competition was a stunning 81.50 heading into this tournament. Kohli's tally of 15 50-plus scores at the event is also the most for any batter.

T20Is

39 fifty-plus scores in T20Is

Kohi has raced to 4,188 runs across 125 T20Is at 48.69 (SR: 137.07). Only Rohit (4,231) has more runs in the format. Kohli's tally of 39 fifty-plus scores is now the joint-most for a batter in the format. (100s: 1). He joined Pakistan's Babar Azam. The former now owns 394 T20I runs against SA at 39.40 (50s: 3).

Information

97th T20 fifty for Kohli

This was Kohli's 97th fifty in T20 cricket. As per ESPNcricinfo, he has completed 12,886 runs from 399 games at 41.43 (SR: 134.20). He also owns nine tons. Meanwhile, only David Warner has more fifties in the format (104).

Nortje

Nortje excels once again, claims 2/26

Anrich Nortje was exceptional throughout the T20 World Cup 2024. In nine matches, the fast bowler claimed 15 wickets at 13.40. His economy rate was 5.74. In 19 T20 World Cup matches, Nortje has raced to 35 scalps at just 11.40 (ER: 5.55). In T20Is, the right-arm pacer now owns 53 scalps at just 19.16 (ER: 7.01).

Information

T20 WC 2024: Keshav Maharaj finishes with 11 wickets

Playing his 35th T20I, Maharaj raced to 35 wickets at 24.17. His economy rate reads 7.11. In eight T20 WC 2024 matches, Maharaj finished with 11 scalps at 15.90 (ER: 6.25). Meanwhile, in 169 T20 matches, Maharaj now owns 143 scalps at 27-plus.

Duo

Key stats of de Kock and Stubbs

De Kock scored a crucial 31-ball 39. His knock had four fours and a six. QDK has raced to 2,584 runs in T20Is at 31.51. In 11 matches versus India, he has 351 runs at 43.87. Stubbs scored 31. He hit three fours and a six. An ambitious sweep shot ended his stay. Stubbs owns 404 runs from 26 matches (21 innings) at 25.25.

Information

De Kock falls to Arshdeep for the 4th time

De Kock has managed 38 runs from 39 balls against Arshdeep across 8 innings. The pacer has dismissed him on four occasions. De Kock averages 9.5 against Arshdeep and his strike rate is 97.43.

Klaasen

Klaasen hits his third T20I fifty versus India

Klaasen was on song and relished facing the Indian bowlers. He hit 52 from 27 balls. His knock was laced with two fours and five sixes (SR: 192.59). Klaasen now owns 912 runs at 24. He hit his 5th T20I fifty. Versus India, this was his 3rd fifty. He has raced to 274 runs at 30.44.

Comeback

India make a solid comeback

South Africa needed 30 runs from 30 balls and had the game in hand. In came Bumrah, who gave away only four runs. The next over saw Hardik Pandya dismiss Klaasen and this is where things changed. Pandya conceded four runs. Bumrah then bowled an excellent 18th over (wicket and 2 runs). Arshdeep and Pandya then kept SA under the wrap.

Pandya

Pandya shines in his 100th T20I match

Pandya was excellent in his 100th T20I. He claimed 3/20 with the ball from three overs. With the bat, he was unbeaten on five from two balls. After 100 T20Is, Pandya now owns 84 T20I wickets at 25.48. He has nine scalps versus SA from 12 matches at 29.11. With the bat, Pandya has 1,492 runs.

Arshdeep

Arshdeep finishes as joint-highest wicket-taker in T20 WC 2024

Arshdeep was solid, claiming 2/20 from his four overs. He finished the tournament with 17 wickets at 12.64. His economy rate was 7.16. Arshdeep was the joint-highest wicket-taker alongside Fazalhaq Farooqi of Afghanistan. In T20Is, he owns 79 scalps at 19.10. In six matches versus SA, he has 10 scalps. In T20 World Cups, Arshdeep has raced to 27 wickets from 14 matches.

Bumrah

Bumrah was exceptional for Team India

Bumrah was adjudged the Player of the Tournament for scalping 15 wickets at 8.27. His economy rate was a sensational 4.17. His best figures read 3/7. He was also brilliant in the high-voltage final, returning with 2/18 in four overs. In 70 T20Is, Bumrah has 89 wickets at 17.74. Meanwhile, in 18 T20 WC games, he has 26 wickets.

Feats

Other feats from the match

Pandya clocked the 4th-best bowling figures in a T20 World Cup final. Bumrah's economy rate was the lowest in a T20 WC edition. Rohit notched his 50th win as captain in T20Is. The most by any player. India finished the tournament unbeaten, becoming the first to do so. India equalled their longest winning streak in T20Is (12). Kohli collected his 16th PoTM award (highest).