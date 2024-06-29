In brief Simplifying... In brief In the T20 World Cup 2024 final, India scored 176/7 against South Africa.

Key performances included a 72-run partnership between Kohli and Axar, with Kohli scoring 76 runs and Axar contributing 47.

Despite a strong start, India's pace slowed after losing three quick wickets, but they managed to maintain a competitive score.

India scored 176/7 versus SA (Photo credit: X/@BCCI)

T20 World Cup 2024 final: India score 176/7 versus SA

By Rajdeep Saha 09:50 pm Jun 29, 202409:50 pm

What's the story India scored 176/7 against South Africa in a high-octane ICC T20 World Cup 2024 final clash at Kensington Oval, Bridgetown, Barbados. India were pegged back with the loss of three wickets inside the powerplay. A 72-run stand between Virat Kohli and Axar Patel helped India offer resistance. Kohli (76) added another fifty-plus stand alongside Shivam Dube. SA were solid with the ball.

Start

India lose two wickets in the second over

India were off to a flier with Kohli hitting Marco Jansen for three fours. In the second over, Rohit Sharma dispatched Maharaj for two fours before being caught out. Rohit's sweep shot found Heinrich Klaasen at backward square leg. Rishabh Pant came in and was dismissed second ball. He was looking to sweep and the ball hit his cue end and lobbed up.

Rabada

Rabada gets the dangerous Suryakumar

Kagiso Rabada was introduced in the third over and he was right on the money. He conceded just three runs in that over, including three dots. In his next over, the pacer dismissed Suryakumar Yadav, who shuffled across a touch and picked it up before pulling it away toward deep backward square leg. India were 34/3 with Surya's dismissal.

Information

India slow down after a quick start

India were 23/0 after nine deliveries. However, the flurry of wickets impacted their runs flow thereafter. India ended with a score of 45/3 in the powerplay. Their run-rate was 7.5.

Stand

A 72-run stand for the 4th wicket

Kohli and Axar added 72 runs for the fourth wicket. This was a much-needed partnership as India had to build on. Axar came in and hit a four off the first ball. In the 8th over, Axar hit India's maiden six. He also dispatched Maharaj, Tabraiz Shamsi and Rabada for a six each. Axar was run-out in the 14th over, reducing India to 106/4.

Axar

Sloppy running leads to Axar's dismissal

A back of a length delivery down leg by Rabada saw Kohli miss and it hit his thigh pad before going to the left of Quinton de Kock. Axar came down looking for a run but while running back, he was slow and de Kock hit the stumps. Axar managed 47 from 31 balls. He hit four sixes and a four.

Kohli

Kohli bats as per situation and makes things count

Kohli started well but was forced to peg back due to India losing three quick wickets. He dealt in singles and twos and played the support act in the partnership alongside Axar. Kohli got to his fifty in the 17th over, having faced 48 balls. He picked pace after that and finished with 76 from 59 balls. He struck at 128.81.

Information

Dube makes his presence felt

Dube scored 27 runs from 16 balls. He did an able job, hitting three fours and a six. He struck at 168.75. He was dismissed by Anrich Nortje in the final over.

SA bowlers

SA bowlers do well, keep India under 180

On a good batting deck, SA did a reasonable job to keep India under 180. Credit to the in-form Nortje, who claimed a two-wicket haul (2/26). He conceded only nine runs in the 20th over. Maharaj was exceptional upfront, taking two big scalps. Marco Jansen proved to be costly (1/49), but got the big wicket of Kohli.