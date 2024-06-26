In brief Simplifying... In brief In the 2024 T20 World Cup, Towhid Hridoy emerged as Bangladesh's top scorer with 153 runs, while Litton Das followed with 139 runs.

The team's bowling was led by Rishad Hossain and Tanzim Hasan Sakib, who claimed 14 and 11 wickets respectively.

ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Decoding Bangladesh's campaign in stats

By Rajdeep Saha 09:08 pm Jun 26, 2024

What's the story Bangladesh had a meek exit from the ICC T20 World Cup 2024. The Najmul Hossain Shanto-led outfit managed to reach the Super 8s but was below par (Group 1). They suffered defeats in all of their three matches. Notably, Bangladesh did have a chance of progressing to the semis but they were abysmal against Afghanistan in the chase. We decode their campaign in stats.

Runs

Towhid Hridoy scored the most runs for Bangladesh

Towhid Hridoy was Bangladesh's top scorer in the 2024 edition of the T20 World Cup. He scored 153 runs at 21.85. His strike rate was 128.57. Hridoy also hit the most sixes (8). Litton Das finished as the next best scorer. He amassed 139 runs at 23.16 from 7 matches. Das struggled in terms of strike rate (93.28).

Batting stats

Here are the key batting stats

Das and Shakib Al Hasan were the two batters with half-centuries for Bangladesh. Shanto (112) and Shakib (111) were the other two players with 100-plus runs after Hridoy and Das. Das and Shakib hit the joint-most fours for the Tigers (12 each). Tanzid Hasan recorded the most ducks (3). He scored only 76 runs from 7 innings.

Bowlers

Rishad and Sakib claim 10-plus wickets

In 7 matches, Rishad Hossain finished with the most wickets (14). He averaged 13.85 and his economy rate was 7.76. Tanzim Hasan Sakib was the only other bowler with 10-plus scalps (11). He averaged 13.54 and owned an economy rate of 6.20. Sakib was the only bowler with a four-wicket haul. Shakib raced to 50 T20 World Cup wickets versus India in Super 8s.

Other stats

Bangladesh's key teams stats

Bangladesh managed only two fifty-plus stands. Hridoy and Das shared the best stand of 63 against Sri Lanka. Shanto and Das' 58-run stand versus Australia was next. Mustafizur Rahman (0/48) conceded the most runs in a match. Rishad (2/43 in three overs) conceded the second-most runs. Bangladesh managed just the one score of 150-plus (159/5) versus the Netherlands. Bangladesh played 7 matches (W3 L4).