In brief Simplifying... In brief In the 2024 ICC T20 World Cup, Nicholas Pooran emerged as West Indies' top run-scorer, amassing 228 runs and becoming the first West Indian to surpass 2,000 T20I runs.

Alzarri Joseph led the bowling attack, claiming 13 wickets, while spinners Akeal Hosein and Gudakesh Motie shared 17 wickets.

The team's highest stand was an 81-run partnership between Kyle Mayers and Roston Chase against the Proteas. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

WI exited in the Super 8s (Photo credit: X/@windiescricket)

ICC T20 World Cup 2024: West Indies' campaign in stats

By Rajdeep Saha 08:32 pm Jun 26, 202408:32 pm

What's the story The West Indies cricket team fell short in the Super 8s of the ICC T20 World Cup 2024. Co-hosts West Indies led by Rovman Powell were going well but defeats to England and South Africa in the Super 8 stage hurt their cause in failing to reach the semi-finals. West Indies entertained one and all with their display. We decode their T20 WC campaign.

Runs

Pooran smashed 228 runs for WI

Nicholas Pooran finished as WI's top run-scorer in the competition. In seven matches, the southpaw amassed 228 runs at 38. His strike rate read 146.15. Pooran smashed one fifty with a career-best score of 98. During the match versus Afghanistan, he surpassed 2,000 T20I runs, becoming the first West Indian to do so. Pooran surpassed 500 T20 sixes and became West Indies' top six-hitter.

Stats

Notable individual batting stats

The likes of Sherfane Rutherford, Roston Chase and Shai Hope smashed one fifty each as well. Johnson Charles finished as the second-highest scorer (140). Rutherford finished as the 3rd-highest scorer for WI with a strike rate of 147.56. Hope owned the best average of 53.50 from three matches and best strike rate (187.71). Pooran and Hope hit the joint-most sixes in an innings (8).

Bowling

Alzarri Jospeh finished as the top wicket-taker

Alzarri Joseph was WI's top wicket-taker in the 2024 edition of the T20 WC. In seven matches, the right-arm pacer claimed 13 wickets at 13.61. His economy rate was 7.22. He claimed a four-wicket haul as well. Andre Russell was WI's second-highest wicket-taker with 11 scalps under his belt. He averaged 12.81 and his economy rate was 6.99.

Information

WI spinners Hosein and Motie did an able job

WI spinners Akeal Hosein and Gudakesh Motie did an able job. They shared 17 wickets between them. Akeal took nine wickets that included a record-breaking fifer. He averaged 15.66. Motie took 8 scalps at 18.62.

Information

Decoding the other bowling stats

Chase owned the best economy rate of 5.33. In six matches, he took 7 scalps. Hosein also impressed largely with an ER of 5.64. Romario Shepherd conceded 41 runs from two overs against England - the most runs conceded in an innings.

Team stats

Decoding the key team stats

Kyle Mayers and Chase added 81 runs for the third wicket against the Proteas. This was WI's highest stand for any wicket. Pooran and Charles shared an 80-run stand versus the Afghans. This was the second 70-plus stand for WI. WI's 218/5 versus Afghanistan was their highest team total. WI bowled Uganda out for 39 - the joint-lowest score in T20 WC history.