Bumrah finished with 15 wickets (Source: X/@BCCI)

T20 World Cup 2024: Jasprit Bumrah receives Player-of-the-Tournament award

By Gaurav Tripathi 12:08 am Jun 30, 202412:08 am

What's the story In an absolute thriller, Team India defeated South Africa by seven runs in the ICC T20 World Cup 2024 final. The win helped India win their second T20 WC crown after 2007. Batting first, Virat Kohli's 76 helped India score 176/7. Axar Patel chipped in as well. Meanwhile, Jasprit Bumrah was named the Player of the Tournament. Here are the other award winners.

POTM

Virat Kohli - POTM in final

Kohli stepped up just at the right time as he hammered a sensational 76 off 59 balls (6 fours, 2 sixes) in the final game. The veteran, who slowed down in the middle overs, up the ante toward the end as India finished at 176/7. He was awarded with the Player-of-the-Match award in the final. This was his maiden fifty this season.

POTS

Player of the Series - Jasprit Bumrah

As mentioned, Bumrah was adjudged the Player of the Tournament for scalping 15 wickets at 8.27. His economy was a sensational 4.17. His best figures read 3/7. He was also brilliant in the high-voltage final, returning with 2/18 in four overs. Bumrah pulled out the victory for India from the jaws of defeat as SA needed just 30 runs in the last five overs.

Wickets

Most wickets in the tourney

Fazalhaq Farooqi (17 wickets at 9.41) and Arshdeep Singh (17 at 12.59) finished as the joint-highest wicket-takers. No bowler has taken more wickets in a T20 WC edition. Bumrah (15 at 8.27) and Anrich Nortje (15 at 13.40) trail Farooqi in terms of wickets in the recently-concluded competition. Farooqi and his teammate Rashid Khan were the only bowlers to take multiple four-fers (2).

Records

Here are the other bowling records

Farooqi (5/9 versus Uganda) and West Indies's Akeal Hosein (5/11 versus Uganda) were the only bowlers to fifers at the event. New Zealand's Tim Southee had the best economy rate among bowlers with at least five wickets (3). Afghanistan's Gulbadin Naib had the best bowling strike rate (7.71).

Runs

Who scored the most runs?

Afghanistan's Rahmanullah Gurbaz finished as the leading run-getter with 281 runs at 35.12. His strike rate was 124.33. He hit the second-most sixes (16). India's Rohit Sharma (257 at 36.71) and Australia's Travis Head (255 at 42.50) were the others to score over 250 runs. Gurbaz and Rohit hit the joint-second most fifties at the event (3).

Records

Here are the other batting records

WI's Nicholas Pooran's 98 versus Afghanistan was the highest-individual score. USA's Aaron Jones (94* versus Canada) and Rohit (92 versus Australia) were the others to rack 90-plus scores. Pooran's tally of 17 sixes is now the most for a bowler in a T20 WC edition. Meanwhile, Head (26) scored the most fours as Rohit (25) trailed him.