Suryakumar Yadav completed 200 T20I fours in the match against Afghanistan

Here are Indian batters with 200+ fours in T20I cricket

What's the story Suryakumar Yadav played an impactful knock for India against Afghanistan in the 2024 ICC T20 World Cup Super 8 encounter in Bridgetown. Suryakumar slammed a 28-ball 53 after India were down to 90/4 in the 11th over, batting first. They eventually scored 181/8 and won the match by 47 runs. Notably, Suryakumar became the third Indian with 200 fours in T20I cricket.

Rohit Sharma: 365*

As of now, Indian captain Rohit Sharma leads the tally of fours for India in T20I cricket. He has slammed 360 fours across 155 T20Is since his debut in the format in 2007. Overall, Rohit is only behind Pakistan's Babar Azam (440) and Ireland's Paul Stirling (418) in terms of T20I fours. Notably, Rohit has the most sixes in T20I cricket (194).

Virat Kohli: 362*

Rohit's compatriot Virat Kohli is the only other Indian to have slammed over 300 fours in T20I cricket. Kohli has smacked a total of 362 fours and 118 sixes in the format. He is right behind Rohit on the overall list. Kohli is one of only three men with over 4,000 runs in the shortest format, the others being Babar and Rohit.

Suryakumar Yadav: 200*

Rohit and Kohli are miles ahead of their Indian rivals, as the next-best Indian batter in terms of hitting T20I fours is Suryakumar (200 fours). SKY has been India's acclaimed 360-degree batter in the shortest format. His ability to smack the ball to every part of the ground stands out. He currently owns 2,253 T20I runs at a strike-rate of 168.51.

Other Indians on this list

Shikhar Dhawan, KL Rahul, Suresh Raina, MS Dhoni, and Gautam Gambhir follow SKY in terms of T20I fours among Indians. These players have either retired or fallen out of favor with selectors. Hardik Pandya and Rishabh Pant have 100 fours each.