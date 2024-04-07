Next Article

IPL 2024: Suryakumar Yadav returns as DC elect to field

By Parth Dhall 03:05 pm Apr 07, 202403:05 pm

What's the story Mumbai Indians and Delhi Capitals are set to clash in Match 20 of the 2024 Indian Premier League edition at Wankhede Stadium. The first encounter of the double-header Sunday marks the comeback of MI's star batter Suryakumar Yadav. SKY, who was out with hernia issues, has returned after receiving clearance from the National Cricket Academy (NCA). Meanwhile, DC have elected to field against MI.

Why does this story matter?

Suryakumar has been a vital cog in MI's batting line-up in the cash-rich league. Although their squad is studded with batters like Rohit Sharma, Ishan Kishan, Tilak Varma, and Hardik Pandya, SKY's attacking attributes remain unmatched. His absence directly impacted MI's results in their first three matches of IPL 2024. The bottom-placed side lost to Gujarat Titans, Sunrisers Hyderabad, and Rajasthan Royals.

A look at notable developments

Suryarkumar suffered a Grade 2 tear to his ankle during the South Africa T20I series in December. He then missed the T20I series against Afghanistan due to hernia issues. The Indian batter was expected to be completely fit by the start of IPL 2024. However, the NCA didn't give him a green signal to start. Suryakumar is finally set to return after getting cleared.

Over 600 runs in IPL 2023

Suryakumar showed many colors in IPL 2023. He started poorly but gained momentum as the tournament progressed. SKY finished on a high as MI bowed out following a defeat to Gujarat Titans in Qualifier 2. He amassed 605 runs at 46.54 (50s: 5, 100: 1). Notably, Sachin Tendulkar (618 in 2010) is the only other MI batter with 600-plus runs in a season.

A strike rate of over 180 in 2023

SKY's strike rate of 181.13 in IPL 2023 was the highest among batters with over 500 runs. The Indian batter hammered 733 T20I runs in 2023 at 48.86 with a strike rate of 155.95. He was their highest T20I run-scorer in 2023. Earlier this year, he won the ICC Men's T20I Cricket of the Year award for the second successive year.

Third-most runs for MI in IPL

Suryakumar has compiled 3,249 runs in 139 IPL appearances at an average of 31.85. He owns a strike rate of 143.31 and has slammed 21 fifties and a century in the competition. He is the third-highest run-scorer for MI, having amassed 2,641 runs in 85 matches at 35.21. Only Rohit (5,110) and Kieron Pollard (3,412) have scored more IPL runs for MI.