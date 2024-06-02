Next Article

Real Madrid beat Borussia Dortmund 2-0 (Photo credit: X/@ChampionsLeague)

Real Madrid win their 15th UEFA Champions League title: Stats

By Rajdeep Saha 02:41 am Jun 02, 2024

What's the story Real Madrid beat Borussia Dortmund 2-0 to win the 2023-24 edition of the UEFA Champions League at Wembley. Los Blancos extended their supremacy in the European Cup/Champions League by winning a 15th honor. Dortmund were guilty of wasting several chances in the first half. Real grew into the contest as second-half goals from Dani Carvajal and Vinicius Junior saw Dortmund fall apart. Here's more.

First half

Dortmund dominated the first half

Dortmund were the better side and had several chance. However, they couldn't find an opening. Julian Brandt skewed his shot wide off the post (15') after a clever pass from Niclas Fullkrug. Karim Adeyemi beat the Real offside trap and went one-on-one but took the fall far away. Minutes later, Fullkrug hit the post. Adeyemi had another chance before Marcel Sabitzer tested Thiabut Courtois.

Key stats from the first half

Dortmund made eight attempts and clocked three shots on target. Real failed to have a shot on target from two attempts. Dortmund also had 15 touches in their opponent's box in addition to 1.68 expected goals. Real dominated possession (64%).

Second half

How did the second half pan out?

Real saw Toni Kroos draw out a fine save from Dortmund's Swiss goalkeeper Gregor Kobel in the 49th minute. Carvajal had presentable chances thereafter. In the 62nd minute, Fullkrug's pacy header on target was saved by Courtois. In the 74th minute, Kroos' corner saw Carvajal score. Real were ruthless after that as Kobel had to make some smart saves. Carvajal and Vinicius scored thereafter.

History

These players made Champions League history

As per Squawka, Bellingham started his 32nd Champions League game before turning 21 years old, breaking Iker Casillas' competition record. For the first time ever in a European Cup/Champions League final, two English players faced each other while playing for non-English teams (Bellingham and Jadon Sancho). Courtois became the first goalkeeper to make their only UCL start of the season in the final.

Bellingham joins these Real Madrid legends

As per Opta, Bellingham (20y 338d) became the third-youngest player to start a UCL Final with Real Madrid after Casillas in 2000 (19y 4d) and Raul in 1998 (20y 327d).

Honors

15th title for Real; second finale defeat for Dortmund

As mentioned, Real Madrid have won the coveted tournament a record 15 times (1956, 1957, 1958, 1959, 1960, 1966, 1998, 2000, 2002, 2014, 2016, 2017, 2018, 2022, 2024). They have been runners-up on three occasions (1962, 1964, 1981). Borussia Dortmund have now been three-time finalists. They won the trophy in 1997 and were runners-up in 2013, having lost to Bayern Munich.

These Real Madrid players collect a sixth Champions League medal

Real Madrid players Luka Modric, Carvajal, Kroos and Nacho have all claimed a record-equalling sixth winners medal. As per BBC, they matched the tally of Francisco Gento between 1956 and 1966 (for Real Madrid).

Journey

Real finish the Champions League season unbeaten

Real maintained a 100% record in the Champions League group stage, winning all six matches. They beat RB Leipzig 2-1 on aggregate in R16. Manchester City were their next victim on penalties after the score was 4-4 across two legs. In the semis, Real edged past Bayern (4-3 on aggregate). Real were unbeaten this season, having won nine matches and drawing four.

Vinicius and Bellingham excel for Real

Vinicius scored his sixth goal in the Champions League 2023-24 season. He also made four assists to be directly invloved in 10 goals. Bellingham, who provided the assist for Vinicius, was involved in nine goals (G4 A5).

Opta stats

15-3 record for Real in the competition's finals

This was the 15th meeting between the two teams in European competition (all of them in European Cup/Champions League). Across 15 matches, Dortmund have won only three (D5 L7). Real Madrid played in their 18th European Cup/Champions League final (W15 L3). This was the first final since 2001-02 to be contested by a Spanish and German club.

Duo

History made by Vinicius and Carvajal

As per Opta, at 23 years and 325 days, Vinicius became the youngest player in history to score in two Champions League finals after doing so in 2022 vs Liverpool, surpassing Lionel Messi's record (23y 338d in 2011). At 32 years and 142 days, Carvajal became the oldest Real player to score in a Champions League final.

Ancelotti

Ancelotti becomes first manager with this record

Carlo Ancelotti is the first manager in European Cup/Champions League history to win five titles. He lifted his third Champions League honor with Real (2 with AC Milan). Ancelotti won his 13th trophy with Real Madrid across two spells. The 2023-24 season saw Real win three trophies. They won the Supercopa de Espana, La Liga and Champions League.

Real go unbeaten this season

Real Madrid have won the European Cup/Champions League without losing a single game for the first time in their history. Among Spanish clubs, only FC Barcelona attained the record in 2005-06. Real scored 28 goals this season and conceded 15. They kept four clean sheets.

A look at the match stats

Dortmund had 1.86 expected goals with Real clocking 1.15. Real edged past Dortmund in terms of attempts 13-12 and shots on target 6-4. Dortmund had 24 touches in the opposition box to Real's 18. Los Blancos has 58% ball possession.

