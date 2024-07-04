In brief Simplifying... In brief The article highlights the best individual scores in T20Is between Zimbabwe and India.

Zimbabwe will play versus India for a five-match T20I series (Photo credit: X/@ZimCricketv)

Zimbabwe vs India, T20Is: Decoding the best individual scores

By Rajdeep Saha 01:31 am Jul 04, 202401:31 am

What's the story Zimbabwe will play versus India for a five-match T20I series at home, starting July 6. Zimbabwe host India for the fourth time on home soil (T20Is) after 2010, 2015 and 2016. India have a 5-2 win-loss record over Zimbabwe across these three series. Ahead of a cracking series starting this weekend, here are batters with the best knocks in Zimbabwe vs India matches.

#1

Suresh Raina - 72* in Harare, 2010

Former Indian star Suresh Raina scored an unbeaten 72 versus Zimbabwe in the 2nd T20I held in Harare. India were chasing 141 after Zimbabwe managed 140/5. Raina arrived at number three as he added 79 runs with Murali Vijay for the second wicket. The former managed 72* off 44 balls with the help of six fours and two sixes. India won by 7 wickets.

#2

Chamu Chibhabha - 67 in Harare, 2015

Former Zimbabwe opener Chamu Chibhabha smashed a score of 67 in the 2nd encounter during India's 2015 tour. He scored 67 from 51 balls, slamming nine fours. Notably, no other batter managed 20-plus score as Zimbabwe scored 145/7. Chibhabha shared a 37-run stand alongside Sean Williams for the 3rd wicket. In response, India were restricted to 135/9 as the hosts sealed a 10-run victory.

#3

Suryakumar Yadav - 61* in Melbourne, 2022

Suryakumar Yadav scored a superb 61* against Zimbabwe in the 2022 ICC T20 World Cup in Melbourne. Before Surya's whirlwind knock, KL Rahul smashed 51 off 35 balls. India managed 186/5 in 20 overs. SKY went berserk toward the end as he hammered a 25-ball 61*. The Mumbaikar smashed six fours and four sixes. Zimbabwe were bundled out for 115 in response.

#4

Kedar Jadhav - 58 in Harare, 2016

Batting first in the third and final T20I in Harare in 2016, India were reduced to 27/3 when Kedar Jadhav arrived to bat. He rescued the visitors with a 49-run stand with Ambati Rayudu. Jadhav registered a remarkable fifty, 58 off 42 balls (7 fours, 1 six). His efforts meant the Men in Blue finished at 138/6. Zimbabwe were restricted to 135/6 in response.