Zimbabwe are set to host India for a five-match T20I series at home (Photo credit: X/@ZimCricketv)

Zimbabwe bowlers with best figures versus India in T20Is

What's the story Zimbabwe are set to host India for a five-match T20I series at home, starting July 6. Sikandar Raza-led Zimbabwe welcome India for the fourth time on home soil (T20Is) after 2010, 2015 and 2016. India have a 5-2 win-loss record over Zimbabwe across these three series. Ahead of a cracking series starting this weekend, here are Zimbabwe bowlers with the best figures versus India.

Graeme Cremer - 3/18

During India's tour of Zimbabwe in 2015, former spinner Graeme Cremer clocked figures worth 3/18 from his four overs in the 2nd T20I. Zimbabwe managed 145/7 in 20 overs while batting first. In response, Cremer's match-winning spell saw India be restricted to 135/9. Cremer got the key scalps of Murali Vijay, Manish Pandey and Stuart Binny. Cremer bowled eight dot balls in his spell.

Donald Tiripano - 3/20

Donald Tiripano managed 3/20 in the 2016 series. During the 3rd encounter in Harare, Tiripano bowled a decisive spell in helping his side keep India to a score of 138/6. He dismissed Mandeep Singh early on before managing to get the wickets of a Kedar Jadhav and MS Dhoni. He bowled 11 dot balls and conceded a single four. Zimbabwe fell short (135/6) eventually.

Chris Mpofu - 3/33

In the first match between the two teams in 2015, Chris Mpofu managed figures worth 3/33 from his 4 overs. He bowled 7 dot balls. Despite Mpofu's contribution, India managed a score of 178/5 with 30-plus runs contributions from the front three. Mpofu picked all his wickets in the final 5 overs. In response, India restricted Zimbabwe to 124/7, winning by 54 runs.

These bowlers have claimed two wickets each

No other Zimbabwe bowler owns a 3-fer versus India. Sean Williams managed 2/9 in 2022 (ICC T20 World Cup). Chamunorwa Justice Chibhabha claimed 2/13 in 2016. Robert Price claimed 2/24 in 2010. Mpofu managed 2/31 in 2010 and Taurai Muzarabani clocked 2/31 in 2016.