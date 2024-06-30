In brief Simplifying... In brief The ICC T20 World Cup 2024 was a low-scoring affair with only four 200-plus scores.

Fazalhaq Farooqi and Arshdeep Singh emerged as top wicket-takers, while Rahmanullah Gurbaz led in runs.

England made history with the biggest-ever win in the tournament, and Nicholas Pooran's 98 against Afghanistan was the highest individual score.

India lifted their second T20 WC title (Source: X/@BCCI)

ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Decoding tournament in stats

By Gaurav Tripathi 12:23 pm Jun 30, 202412:23 pm

What's the story Team India was crowned champions of the 2024 ICC T20 World Cup trophy as they beat South Africa by seven runs in the final. The Men in Blue defended 176 at the Kensington Oval in Barbados to taste the glory. Notably, both India and SA entered the summit clash without a single defeat in this tourney. Here were decode the competition in stats.

Highest scores

Four 200-plus scores

It was a low-scoring competition which witnessed only four 200-plus scores. While West Indies's 218/5 versus Afghanistan was the highest total, India (205/5 versus Australia), Australia (201/7 versus England), and Sri Lanka (201/6 versus Netherlands) follow suit. Meanwhile, USA scripted the highest-successful run chase at the event (195 versus Canada).

Wickets

Most wickets in the tourney

Fazalhaq Farooqi (17 wickets at 9.41) and Arshdeep Singh (17 at 12.59) finished as the joint-highest wicket-takers. No bowler has taken more wickets in a T20 WC edition. Jasprit Bumrah (15 at 8.27) and Anrich Nortje (15 at 13.40) trail Farooqi in terms of wickets in the recently-concluded competition. Farooqi and his teammate Rashid Khan were the only bowlers to take multiple four-fers (2).

Records

Here are the other bowling records

Farooqi (5/9 versus Uganda) and West Indies's Akeal Hosein (5/11 versus Uganda) were the only bowlers to fifers at the event. New Zealand's Tim Southee had the best economy rate among bowlers with at least five wickets (3.00). Afghanistan's Gulbadin Naib had the best bowling strike rate (7.71).

Runs

Who scored the most runs?

Afghanistan's Rahmanullah Gurbaz finished as the leading run-getter with 281 runs at 35.12. His strike rate was 124.33. He hit the second-most sixes (16). India's Rohit Sharma (257 at 36.71) and Australia's Travis Head (255 at 42.50) were the others to score over 250 runs. Gurbaz and Rohit hit the joint-second most fifties at the event (3).

Records

Here are the other batting records

WI's Nicholas Pooran's 98 versus Afghanistan was the highest individual score. USA's Aaron Jones (94* versus Canada) and Rohit (92 versus Australia) were the others to rack 90-plus scores. Pooran's tally of 17 sixes is now the most for a bowler in a T20 WC edition. Meanwhile, Head (26) scored the most fours as Rohit (25) trailed him.

Totals

Here are the lowest totals

Teams were bundled out under 100 on as many as 13 occasions this year, the most in a T20 WC edition. Uganda (39/10 versus West Indies) recorded the joint-lowest total in T20 WCs. Uganda's 40/10 versus New Zealand and Oman's 47/10) versus England were the other sub-50 totals. Notably, WI's 134-run triumph over Uganda is the second-biggest T20 WC win in terms of runs.

Records

England registered this record

England secured the biggest-ever win by a side in the T20 World Cup. They bowled out Oman for 48 before winning with 101 balls remaining. The Brits are the only side to win a T20 World Cup match with 100 or more balls remaining. Earlier in the tourney, Australia chased down 73 versus Namibia with 86 balls remaining.

Partnerships

Three century stands in single edition

Afghanistan openers Gurbaz and Ibrahim Zadran added 154 runs against Uganda and 103 runs NZ. They became the second pair to record consecutive 100-plus stands in T20 WCs. With the 118-run partnership against Australia, they became the first pair to register three century partnerships in a T20 WC edition. The 154 against Uganda is the second-highest opening stand in the T20 WC history.