England's cricket team showcased a strong performance in the ICC T20 World Cup 2024, with key players like Buttler and Salt leading in runs, and Jordan, Rashid, and Archer excelling in wickets.

Notably, Buttler became the first English player to score 1,000 T20 WC runs, and Jordan made history with a T20I hat-trick.

Despite a few losses, England's historic win against Oman and their triumph in the Super 8 stage were highlights of their campaign.

England were the defending champions (Source: X/@ICC)

ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Decoding England's campaign in stats

By Gaurav Tripathi 11:37 am Jun 28, 202411:37 am

What's the story England's campaign in the ongoing 2024 ICC T20 World Cup has come to an end. They bowed out after suffering a humiliating 68-run defeat against India in the second semi-final in Guyana on June 27. The defending champions had a roller-coaster campaign as they suffered three defeats this season. Here we decode their campaign in stats.

Journey

England's run in the tourney

England finished second in Group B to qualify for the Super 8 stage. While they suffered a big loss against Australia, the team recorded massive wins over Namibia and Oman. The Scotland game got washed out. Jos Buttler's men defeated West Indies and the USA in the Super 8s but lost to South Africa. As mentioned, India knocked them out in the high-profile semi-final.

Batters

Here are their key batters

Openers Buttler (214 at 42.80) and Philip Salt (188 at 37.60) were England's leading run-getters. Both batters struck at 158-plus. Harry also did well, having compiled 145 runs at 72.5 with his strike rate being 157.60. Jonny Bairstow (110 at 27.50) was the only other England batter with 100-plus runs. Liam Livingstone and Moeen Ali struggled to get going.

Bowlers

Here are their key bowlers

The likes of Jordan, Rashid, and Archer claimed 10 wickets apiece. They conceded runs at 9.68, 6.64, and 7.21, respectively. No other England bowler could even manage four scalps. Jordan and Rashid claimed one four-wicket haul apiece. Jordan became the second England bowler to complete 100 T20I wickets (now 104). Moeen, Sam Curran, and Wood touched the 50-wicket landmark for England in T20Is.

Buttler

Buttler completes 1,000 T20 World Cup runs

The semi-final game saw Buttler become the first England player to complete 1,000 T20 WC runs. Buttler is overall the fourth player to attain this feat. Buttler was dismissed for 23. Having played 35 T20 WC games, Buttler has raced to 1,013 runs at 42.20. Virat Kohli (1,216), Rohit Sharma (1,211), and Mahela Jayawardene (1,016) are the others with 1,000-plus runs.

Jordan

Hat-trick from Jordan

Chris Jordan took an incredible hat-trick as the United States of America were knocked over for 115 in the Super 8 match in Bridgetown. He became the first-ever England bowler with a T20I hat-trick. Jordan also became only the second bowler with four wickets in one over in T20 WCs. Ireland's Curtis Campher did so against the Netherlands in 2021 in Abu Dhabi.

Records

Historic win versus Oman

England blew dismal Oman away in the league game in Antigua. Batting first, Oman posted the fourth-lowest score in T20 World Cup history (47/10). While Rashid claimed 4/11, Archer and Wood took three-fers. England scored 50/2 in 3.1 overs as they recorded the biggest T20 WC triumph in terms of balls remaining (101).