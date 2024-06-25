In brief Simplifying... In brief Rashid Khan has become the second bowler to achieve 150 T20I wickets, with a total of 154 wickets in 92 T20Is.

He also holds the record for the most four-plus wicket-hauls in the format, and is the first bowler to complete 100 T20I wickets at neutral venues.

In T20 cricket, Rashid is the second-highest wicket-taker with 588 wickets, only behind Dwayne Bravo.

Rashid has 100-plus wickets in neutral T20Is (Source: X/@ICC)

Rashid Khan becomes second bowler to accomplish 150 T20I wickets

By Gaurav Tripathi 01:19 pm Jun 25, 202401:19 pm

What's the story Afghanistan captain Rashid Khan has become the second bowler to complete 150 wickets in T20I cricket. He accomplished the milestone with his second scalp against Bangladesh in the final Super 8 game of the 2024 ICC T20 World Cup in Kingstown. Rashid finished with 4/23 in four overs as Afghanistan prevailed by eight runs and qualified for the semi-finals. Here are his stats.

Spell

A stunning spell from Rashid

Rashid didn't let Bangladesh settle after they lost early wickets while chasing a paltry 116. The leggie removed Soumya Sarkar, which brought Bangladesh down to 48/4. He dismissed Towhid Hridoy in his second consecutive over. In the 11th over, Rashid dismissed Mahmudullah and Rishad Hossain on successive balls. The star wrist-spinner bagged figures worth 4/23 in four overs.

Stats

150 T20I scalps for Rashid

Rashid has now raced to 154 wickets in 92 T20Is with his economy being 6.07. Only Tim Southee (164) boasts more T20I wickets as Shakib Al Hasan (149) follows suit. Rashid has tallied 37 wickets in 22 T20 WC matches as the tally includes three four-fers (ER: 6.28). The leggie has registered 14 wickets across seven games in the ongoing event.

Feat

Most four-plus wicket-hauls

Rashid now boasts seven four-wicket haul in T20Is. He has also recorded a couple of fifers (BBI: 5/3). His tally of nine four-plus wicket-hauls in the format is now the most for any bowler. Rashid broke the tie with Shakib (8). He also owns the joint-most four-fers in T20 WC (3). Meanwhile, Rashid also has a hat-trick in T20I cricket.

Neutral T20Is

Only bowler with this feat

Earlier this year, Rashid became the first bowler to complete 100 T20I wickets at neutral venues. Playing his 62nd neutral T20I, Rashid has completed 114 wickets. His economy rate is 5.96 While Rashid is yet to play a home game, he boasts 38 away wickets (ER: 6.31). Meanwhile, he now boasts 22 wickets across 11 T20Is against Bangladesh (ER: 5.5).

T20s

Second-most wickets in T20 cricket

With this milestone, Rashid has now raced to 588 wickets in the 20-over format. Playing his 432nd match in the format, the leg-spinner averages 18.30. His economy rate is 6.47 (4W: 14 5W: 4), . Rashid is the second-highest wicket-taker in T20s, only behind Dwayne Bravo, who has claimed 625 wickets so far.

Summary

How did the game pan out?

Afghanistan openers Rahmanullah Gurbaz (45) and Ibrahim Zadran (18) added 59 runs after they elected to bat. The Bangladesh bowlers then choked Afghanistan, who were down to 93/5. Rashid (19*) drove them to 115/5. In response, Bangladesh succumbed to Fazalhaq Farooqi and Naveen-ul-Haq initially. Although Litton Das (54*) held his fort, Rashid and Naveen helped Afghanistan bowl out Bangladesh for 105.