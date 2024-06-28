In brief Simplifying... In brief The T20 World Cup final between India and South Africa will be held at Kensington Oval, Barbados, a venue known for its low-bounce, spin-friendly pitches.

The average run rate for teams batting first in this tournament is 7.70, slightly increasing to 7.87 for chasing teams.

However, the match may face weather disruptions, with a 47% chance of thunderstorms predicted.

T20 WC: Stats of Kensington Oval ahead of IND-SA final

By Gaurav Tripathi 10:44 am Jun 28, 2024

What's the story South Africa and India will be head-to-head in the 2024 ICC T20 World Cup final. Both teams have played some quality cricket and are yet to suffer a defeat in this tourney. Notably, SA will make their maiden World Cup final appearance. India are eyeing their second T20 WC title. Here we present the pitch report and key stats about the venue.

Pitch report

Barbados to host the match

The Kensington Oval in Bridgetown, Barbados, will host this clash on June 29 (8:00pm IST). Pitches at this venue are conducive to spin-bowling as the bounce remains low. The toss-winning skipper is likely to bat. Notably, batters have dominated the proceedings here in the ongoing tourney. Chasing teams have won three and lost as many games in this tournament (Tied: 1).

Stats

Key stats for this tournament

As per ESPNcricinfo, 7.70 is the average run rate of teams batting first here in the 2024 T20 WC. The rate goes slightly up to 7.87 while chasing. Jos Buttler (83*), Shai Hope (82*), and Marcus Stoinis (67*) have recorded the highest individual scores here this season. England's Chris Jordan and Namibia's Ruben Trumpelmann have registered four-wicket hauls here.

T20s

Overall T20 stats of this venue

Teams batting first have won 31 of the 50 T20Is here at this venue (Average first innings score: 138). Meanwhile, sides batting first have 53 wins and 40 defeats here overall in T20 cricket (Average first innings run rate: 7.64). While SA are yet to play here in this tournament, India thrashed Afghanistan in their only outing here.

Weather

Will rain hamper the match?

Like several games in this tourney, the finale is also likely to be hampered by rain. As per accuweather.com, the weather on Saturday is going to be "cloudy, breezy and humid." It also shows 47% probability of thunderstorms with a cloud cover of 99%. The weather condoitions for the reserve day (June 30) are also similar.

Scenarios

What is the final is washed out?

In case of a complete washout even on the reserve day, both India and SA will be declared joint-winners. As per the playing conditions, for the knockouts to have a result through the DLS method, both the sides should bat a minimum of 10 overs. A minimum of five overs were required for the same in the first two rounds.