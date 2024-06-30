In brief Simplifying... In brief India clinched the 2024 ICC T20 World Cup with key performances from Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, and Axar Patel.

India lift 2024 ICC T20 World Cup: Key takeaways

By Gaurav Tripathi 11:26 am Jun 30, 2024

What's the story Team India lifted the 2024 ICC T20 World Cup trophy by beating South Africa by seven runs in the final. The game was a cliffhanger as the Men in Blue defended 176 at the Kensington Oval in Barbados. Meanwhile, it was a perfect campaign for the Indian team as they remained unbeaten throughout the tourney. Here are the key takeaways from their campaign.

Rohit led from the front

With 257 at 36.71, skipper Rohit Sharma finished as the second-highest run-getter of the tourney. His strike rate was a stunning 156.71. He scored 92 in a crucial Super 8 game versus Australia and backed it up with a match-winning 57 versus England in the semi-finals. Notably, Rohit's form was crucial as his opening partner Virat Kohli had a lean run.

Kohli steps up in the crucial game

Kohli stepped up just at the right time as he hammered a sensational 76 off 59 balls (6 fours, 2 sixes) in the final game. He received the Player-of-the-Match award for his heroics. This was his only fifty this season as the talismanic batter didn't even breach the 40-run mark in any other match. Notably, both Rohit and Kohli are now retired from T20Is

Crucial hands from SKY and Pant

It was a low-scoring tournament as not many batters managed to get going. Though the likes of Rishabh Pant and Suryakumar Yadav didn't enjoy stand-out campaigns, they played some crucial knocks. While the keeper-batter scored 171 runs at 24.42, SKY managed 199 runs at 28.42. Shivam Dube, who made a vital 27 in the final, finished with 133 runs at 22.16.

Hardik and Axar's all-round heroics

All-rounders Hardik Pandya and Axar Patel starred in the finale as the former claimed 3/20 while the latter made 47 runs. Notably, Hardik aced the finisher's role, clobbering 144 runs while striking at 151.57. He also took 11 wickets (ER: 151.57). Axar, who claimed a match-winning 3/23 in the semi-final, finished with nine scalps (ER: 7.86). He also scored 92 runs (SR: 139.39).

Sensational form of pacers

Arshdeep Singh (17 wickets at an economy of 7.16) finished as the joint-highest wicket-taker. No bowler has taken more wickets in a T20 WC edition. While Jasprit Bumrah claimed 15 scalps, he conceded runs at just 4.17. The talismanic pacer was hence adjudged the Player of the Tournament. Spinner Kuldeep Yadav, who was rested in the group stage, took 10 wickets (ER: 6.95).

Key numbers from India's campaign

As per ESPNcricinfo, India had the fifth-best run rate in powerplay overs this year (7.77). Their economy in this phase was also a stunning 6.29. India's economy of 6.48 in the death overs (17-20) was the third best. The Men in Blue were one of the four teams with a run rate of 10-plus in the final four overs (10.65).