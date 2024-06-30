In brief Simplifying... In brief Indian cricketer Sneh Rana has made history by becoming the third woman to take eight wickets in a single Test cricket innings.

India's Sneh Rana becomes third woman with eight-fer in Tests

By Parth Dhall 10:52 am Jun 30, 2024

What's the story India spinner Sneh Rana scripted history by taking an eight-wicket haul against South Africa in the first innings of the ongoing one-off Women's Test in Chennai. Rana's incredible effort saw SA perish for 266 in 84.3 overs. India enforced a follow-on as they scored 603/6 in the first innings. Notably, Rana became the third woman with an eight-fer in Test cricket.

Rana blows up SA's batting line-up

Rana dismissed both openers Laura Wolvaardt and Anneke Bosch after SA were off to a steady start. She then blew up their middle order, dismissing Delmi Tucker, Marizanne Kapp, Sinalo Jafta, and Annerie Dercksen. Rana then got rid of Masabata Klaas and Nonkululeko Mlaba to complete her eight-fer. The Indian spinner conceded 77 runs in 25.3 overs.

Third Indian woman with this feat

As mentioned, Rana has become the third woman with an eight-fer in an innings of Test cricket. She joins India's Neetu David (8/53 vs England, 1995) and Australia's Ashleigh Gardner (8/66 vs England, 2023) for this record. Interestingly, no other Indian has taken more than six wickets in an innings of a Women's Tests.