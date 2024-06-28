In brief Simplifying... In brief Suryakumar Yadav, popularly known as SKY, has achieved a milestone of 7,500 runs in T20 cricket, with an impressive average of 35.42.

He's also nearing 500 runs in the ICC T20 World Cups, currently standing at 477.

Known for his versatility, SKY has contributed significantly to India's T20Is, scoring 2,337 runs with a strike rate of 168.

Suryakumar showed his prowess with a score of 47 from 36 balls (Photo credit: X/@BCCI)

Suryakumar Yadav completes 7,500 runs in T20 cricket: Key stats

By Rajdeep Saha 04:18 am Jun 28, 2024

What's the story Indian cricket team batter Suryakumar Yadav has completed 7,500 runs in T20 cricket. The star batter attained the milestone with his 37th run against England in the 2024 ICC T20 World Cup semis clash at Providence Stadium, Guyana. Suryakumar scored a fruitful 47, adding 73 runs alongside Rohit Sharma. India posted 171/7 in 20 overs before bundling out England for 103. Here's more.

Suryakumar's T20 stats

Suryakumar showed his prowess with a score of 47 from 36 balls. He slammed four fours and two sixes. SKY owns 7,510 runs at an average of 35.42 (100s: 6, 50s: 51). 2,337 of his runs have come for India in T20Is. He averages 44.09. His strike rate is 168. He owns four tons (50s: 19). Versus England, he owns 321 runs (SR: 179.32).

SKY is closing in on 500 T20 WC runs

In ICC T20 World Cups, the versatile Suryakumar has scored 477 runs at 43.36 (SR: 160.06). He has slammed five fifties. In the ongoing edition, Suryakumar has smashed 196 runs at 32.66. His strike rate is 137.06 (50s: 2).

A valiant effort

SKY came to the crease in the 6th over of India's innings and he wasted no time, spanking Sam Curran for a four off the second ball he faced. With Rohit in full flow, it helped Suryakumar play as per the situation. In the 8th over, he launched Chris Jordan for a six. SKY kept getting useful runs before Jofra Archer got his wicket.

Archer dismisses SKY for the second time in T20s

As per ESPNcricinfo, across 7 T20 innings, SKY has smashed 29 runs off Archer's bowling, having faced 25 deliveries. Archer has dismissed the Indian batter on two occasions. SKY's strike rate reads 116. He has faced 14 dot balls.