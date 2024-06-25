In brief Simplifying... In brief In the T20 World Cup, Afghanistan made it to the semi-finals, eliminating Australia, after a challenging match against Bangladesh.

Despite a slow start, Afghanistan's openers, Rahmanullah Gurbaz and Ibrahim Zadran, managed to set a record with their fourth 50-plus stand in the tournament.

Bangladesh's Rishad Hossain took three wickets, but it wasn't enough to stop Afghanistan's Rashid Khan from leading his team to victory with four wickets of his own.

Afghanistan beat Bangladesh to reach the semi-finals (Image source: X/@ACBofficials)

T20 World Cup: Afghanistan reach semi-finals; Australia knocked out

What's the story Afghanistan reached their first-ever ICC T20 World Cup semi-final after beating Bangladesh at the Arnos Vale Ground in Kingstown. The Afghans successfully defended 115 after bowling out Bangladesh for 105. Rashid Khan and Naveen-ul-Haq shared eight wickets, while Litton Das smashed a rescuing 54*. Afghanistan's win means Australia have been eliminated from the tournament. The Afghans will take on South Africa in the semi-final.

Match

How did the match pan out?

Afghanistan openers Rahmanullah Gurbaz and Ibrahim Zadran added 59 runs after they elected to bat. They scored just eight runs and lost Zadran in Overs 10-13. The Bangladesh bowlers choked Afghanistan, who were down to 93/5. Rashid Khan (19*) drove them to 115/5. Bangladesh succumbed to Fazalhaq Farooqi and Naveen-ul-Haq initially. Although Litton held his fort, Rashid and Naveen helped Afghanistan bowl out Bangladesh.

Partnership

Another 50+ stand for Gurbaz, Ibrahim

Gurbaz and Ibrahim helped Afghanistan cross 50 in the ninth over. This made them the first pair with four 50-plus stands in a T20 World Cup edition. Notably, Gurbaz and Ibrahim now have the joint-most 50-plus stands for Afghanistan in T20I cricket (any wicket). The other two pairs with this feat are Hazratullah Zazai and Gurbaz as well as Mohammad Nabi and Najibullah Zadran.

Gurbaz

Ibrahim scores at 62.06

Gurbaz was the top-scorer for Afghanistan as he smashed a 55-ball 43 (3 fours and 1 six). Meanwhile, Ibrahim consumed 29 balls for scoring 18. His strike-rate of 62.06 is the second-lowest for Afghanistan in a T20I innings (minimum 25 balls faced). He is only behind Ashghar Afghan, who scored a 31-ball 16 (51.61) against Kenya in Sharjah in 2013.

Information

Second-lowest strike-rate in a T20 WC innings

Although Gurbaz scored 43, he took 55 balls for it. As per Cricbuzz, he now has the second-lowest strike-rate in a T20 World Cup innings (78.18). He is only behind Uganda's Riazat Ali Shah (58.92 vs PNG, Providence, 2024).

Information

Bangladesh bowl 66 dot balls

Afghanistan lost five wickets for 34 runs after after a productive start. Notably, Bangladesh delivered 66 dot balls in the innings. Taskin Ahmed, Shakib Al Hasan, Mustafizur Rahman, and Rishad Hossain bowled 19, 11, 14, and 13 dot balls, respectively.

Rishad

Rishad Hossain takes three wickets

Rishad Hossain, who came in as a third-change bowler for Bangladesh, took three wickets for 26 runs in four overs. He dismissed both Afghan openers Ibrahim and Gurbaz before getting rid of Gulbadin Naib. Notably, Hossain dismissed Gurbaz and Naib in his final over. The wrist-spinner gave away only five runs to finish his spell.

Record

Most wickets for Bangladesh in a T20 WC edition

Hossain now has the most wickets for Bangladesh in a T20 World Cup edition. He went past Shakib, who took 11 wickets in 2021. The leg-spinner currently has the third-most scalps in the ongoing tournament. Hossain finished with 14 wickets from seven games at an incredible average of 13.85. He maintained an economy rate of 7.76.

Naveen

Naveen adjudged Player of the Match

Fazalhaq Farooqi gave Afghanistan the first breakthrough in the form of Tanzid Hasan. Neveen then dismissed Najmul Hossain Shanto and Shakib on back-to-back balls. The right-arm pacer came back to dismiss Taskin Ahmed and Mustafizur Rahman. While Litton remained unbeaten, Rahman's dismissal sealed an uncanny win for Afghanistan. Naveen scalped four wickets for 26 runs in 3.5 overs.

Rashid

Rashid bags four wickets

Rashid didn't let Bangladesh settle after Naveen got rid of Shanto and Shakib in quick succession. Rashid then removed Soumya Sarkar, which brought Bangladesh down to 48/4. The leg-spinner dismissed Towhid Hridoy in his second consecutive over. In the 11th over, Rashid dismissed Mahmudullah and Rishad Hossain on successive balls. The star wrist-spinner bagged figures worth 4/23 in four overs.

Information

Most four-fers in T20I cricket

Rashid now has the most four-wicket hauls in Men's T20I cricket. Taking his ninth such haul, the wrist-spinner broke a tie with Bangladesh's Shakib (eight). Uganda's Henry Ssenyondo follows Shakib with seven four-fers in T20Is.

Semis

Afghanistan to face SA in first semi-final

Afghanistan required a win to knock out Australia and seal a semi-final berth. Notably, Australia's defeat to India dented their campaign. Afghanistan will now face South Africa in the first semi-final on June 27. Meanwhile, India and England will clash in the second semi-final hours later. The final will be held on June 29 at the Kensington Oval, Bridgetown.