Both teams are unbeaten in the tournament (Source: X/@BCCI)

India meet South Africa in 2024 T20 WC final: Preview

What's the story The grand finale of the 2024 ICC T20 World Cup will see South Africa take on India in Barbados on June 29. An enticing battle is on the cards as both teams are unbeaten in this tournament. While inaugural-edition champions India are eyeing their second title, SA will make their maiden appearance in a World Cup final. Here is the preview.

Venue, pitch report, and conditions

The Kensington Oval in Bridgetown, Barbados, will host this clash on June 29. Pitches at this venue are conducive to spin-bowling as the bounce remains low. The toss-winning skipper is likely to bat. Notably, batters have dominated the proceedings here in the ongoing tourney. One can watch the match live on the Star Sports Network and stream it on Disney+Hotstar (8:00pm IST).

Here is the head-to-head record

As far as the head-to-head record is concerned, 26 games have been played between the two sides. India have won 14, SA have claimed 11 wins. One match ended as no-result. The Men in Blue own four wins and just a couple of defeats against the Proteas team in the T20 WC.

Can SA ace the spin challenge?

Both teams have balance and momentum on their favor. The majority of the SA batters have been among runs. Their bowlers have also operated well as a unit. Rohit Sharma has led India from the front. However, bowling has been their main asset in this tourney. SA's major task would be tackling Indian spinners, who rattled the mighty England batting order in the semi-final.

India's third final appearance

India will play their third T20 WC final. While they defeated Pakistan in the inaugural edition in 2007 to lift the trophy, the team lost the title clash to Sri Lanka in 2014. Meanwhile, this is also India's third successive appearance in the summit clash of an ICC tournament. They lost the World Test Championship final and ODI World Cup final last year.

Probable XIs of India and England

India (Probable XI): Rohit Sharma (captain), Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant (wicket-keeper), Suryakumar Yadav, Shivam Dube, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Arshdeep Singh, Kuldeep Yadav, and Jasprit Bumrah. South Africa (Probable XI): Quinton de Kock (wicket-keeper), Reeza Hendricks, Aiden Markram (captain), Heinrich Klaasen, David Miller, Tristan Stubbs, Marco Jansen, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje, Tabraiz Shamsi.

Key performers for both teams

Quinton de Kock is SA's leading run-getter in this event (204 runs at a strike rate of 143.66). Anrich Nortje owns 13 wickets this year (ER: 5.64). Arshdeep Singh and Jasprit Bumrah have scalped 15 and 13 wickets, respectively. The latter has a stunning economy of 4.12. Rohit slammed match-winning fifties in his last two outings.

