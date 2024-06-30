In brief Simplifying... In brief Anushka Sharma, wife of cricketer Virat Kohli, shared a heartwarming anecdote about their daughter Vamika's reaction to India's T20 World Cup win.

Vamika was concerned if the emotional players had someone to comfort them, to which Anushka assured her they were embraced by 1.5 billion fans.

Indian cricket team wins T20 World Cup; Anushka Sharma lauds husband Virat Kohli

Anushka Sharma shares Vamika's 'biggest concern' post-India's T20 WC win

By Tanvi Gupta 12:19 pm Jun 30, 202412:19 pm

What's the story The Indian men's cricket team marked a significant triumph on Saturday night, clinching the ICC T20 World Cup trophy after a 17-year hiatus by defeating South Africa. Among the many celebrities extending their congratulations was actor Anushka Sharma, who took to Instagram to laud her husband, Virat Kohli—who received the Man of the Match trophy for his performance. In addition to praising her husband, Sharma also shared an adorable anecdote about their daughter Vamika.

Emotional response

'Our daughter's biggest concern was...'

Sharma shared a touching story about their daughter Vamika's response to the team's emotional win. She wrote on Instagram, "Our daughter's biggest concern was if all the players had someone to hug them after she saw them cry on TV..." "Yes, My darling, they were hugged by 1.5 billion people," the actor wrote, adding, "What a phenomenal victory and what a legendary achievement!! CHAMPIONS - CONGRATULATIONS!!, (sic)."

Loving tribute

Sharma expressed love for her husband post-victory

In another Instagram post, Sharma expressed her affection for her husband, sharing a photo of Kohli. She penned, "AND...I love this man...So grateful to call you my home—now go have a glass of sparkling water for me to celebrate this! (sic)." Following India's win, Kohli was seen on a video call with his family, making funny faces presumably to amuse his three-year-old daughter Vamika. The couple also share a son, Akaay, born in 2024.

Twitter Post

Congratulatory posts

A downpour of congratulatory posts by B'town celebrities

Quoting the team as "World Champions," Amitabh Bachchan wrote on X/Twitter, "Tears flowing down...in unison with those that TEAM INDIA sheds...WORLD CHAMPIONS INDIA." Sharing a picture of the victorious team, Salman Khan also congratulated the cricket team. Preity Zinta expressed her excitement on X, saying, "Yeahhhhhhhhhh!!!!! Oh, India! WE WON..." Ram Charan joined in on X, celebrating the incredible win for Team India. The nail-biting match concluded with India clinching victory by 7 runs.