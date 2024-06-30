In brief Simplifying... In brief Coldplay, at their fifth Glastonbury headline, introduced a new collaboration with rapper Little Simz, possibly titled "Supernova".

Wheelchair-bound Michael Fox jams with Coldplay, bringing fans to tears

12:14 pm Jun 30, 2024

What's the story Renowned rock band Coldplay stunned fans at Glastonbury on Saturday by inviting actor Michael J Fox to play guitar during their headlining performance. Frontman Chris Martin acknowledged Fox's influence on the band, stating, "The main reason we're in a band is because of Back to the Future. So thank you to Michael, our hero." Fox—battling with Parkinson's Disease since 1991—joined the group for renditions of Humankind and Fix You. He performed in a wheelchair.

Coldplay debuted a new collaboration with Little Simz at Glastonbury

In addition to Fox, the band also introduced rapper Little Simz as a surprise guest. Together, they premiered a new collaboration rumored to be titled Supernova, featuring the lyrics "and so we pray." Although Nigerian singer Burna Boy contributed a verse to the song, he was not present at Glastonbury. Palestinian singer Elyanna also joined them on stage for vocals during this performance.

Coldplay marked the 5th Glastonbury headline with memorable performances

Before Little Simz's appearance, Coldplay entertained the crowd with some of their biggest hits including Yellow, The Scientist, and Viva La Vida, accompanied by a live orchestra. As their set concluded with Sparks, Martin urged the audience to send their love globally, stating, "Israel or Palestine, to Ukraine or Russia, to anywhere you want." This year marked Coldplay's fifth time headlining Glastonbury since their debut at the festival in 1999, making them the first act to achieve this feat.

Meanwhile, Coldplay recently announced its 10th album

The Glastonbury performance followed the recent announcement of Coldplay's 10th album, Moon Music, set to be released on October 4. The first single from the album, Feels Like I'm Falling in Love, was released on June 21. Currently, the band is touring their 2021 album Music of the Spheres. Notably, they have made significant strides in reducing their carbon footprint, producing 59% less CO2 emissions than their last stadium tour.

Coldplay's current tour emerges as the third-highest-grossing tour

Having surpassed $810M in revenue, Coldplay's tour has now claimed the title of the third-highest-grossing and second-most attended tour of all time. The tour is scheduled to conclude in November in New Zealand. Formed in 1997 at University College London, Coldplay's current lineup consists of lead singer Martin, guitarist Jonny Buckland, bassist Guy Berryman, and drummer Will Champion. With over 100M albums sold worldwide, Coldplay ranks among the bestselling music acts in history.