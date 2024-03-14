Next Article

Justin Timberlake performed with NSYNC in Los Angeles

By Aikantik Bag 04:20 pm Mar 14, 202404:20 pm

What's the story Justin Timberlake is one of the best known musicians around the world and recently during his One Night Only concert at The Wiltern in Los Angeles, he reunited with his former bandmates from NSYNC. This marked their first performance together since 2013, and fans were visibly emotional as they sang along to classic hits and a new song, Paradise, from Timberlake's upcoming album Everything I Thought It Was. It is slated for release on Friday.

NSYNC's last performance and previous reunion

The last time NSYNC took the stage together was at the 2013 MTV Video Music Awards, with Timberlake receiving the Video Vanguard Award. Although the group briefly reunited without Timberlake during Ariana Grande's 2019 Coachella set, fans were eagerly awaiting a full-fledged reunion. Their wishes were finally granted at The Wiltern, where Timberlake was joined by JC Chasez, Joey Fatone, Lance Bass, and Chris Kirkpatrick.

Highlights of the NSYNC reunion performance

The mini-set featured fan favorites like Gone, Girlfriend, Bye Bye Bye, and It's Gonna Be Me. The emotional performance on Paradise left many teary-eyed as the group basked in the audience's adoration. Timberlake acknowledged the moment, saying, "I don't know what to do after that but this," before launching into his solo hit, Mirrors.

