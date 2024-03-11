Next Article

Da'Vine Joy Randolph's Oscar win for 'The Holdovers'

By Tanvi Gupta 05:47 am Mar 11, 2024

What's the story Da'Vine Joy Randolph has clinched the Best Supporting Actor Oscar for her role in The Holdovers, directed by Alexander Payne. This is her first Academy Award, following a string of Critics' Guild honors, including the Critics Choice Award, a Golden Globe, and a BAFTA. She triumphed over nominees Emily Blunt, Danielle Brooks, America Ferrera, and Jodie Foster at the 96th Academy Awards ceremony, hosted by Jimmy Kimmel, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles.

Randolph's career and role in 'The Holdovers'

Randolph's career is filled with accolades, such as a Tony nomination in 2012 for her performance in Ghost The Musical on Broadway. In 2020, her role in the comedic biopic Dolemite is My Name garnered her Best Supporting Actor wins and Breakthrough Performance awards from various arenas. In The Holdovers, she portrays Mary Lamb, the school's chain-smoking head cook who provides meals for the main characters while mourning her son lost in the Vietnam War.

Randolph has joined elite group of Black women Oscar winners

With this incredible victory, Randolph joins an elite group of only 10 other Black women who have won a competitive Oscar since the Academy of Arts and Sciences began. She now shares this prestigious honor with Hattie McDaniel, Jennifer Hudson, Octavia Spencer, Lupita Nyong'o, and Viola Davis. Interestingly, Angela Bassett received an honorary Oscar earlier this year at the Academy's Governors Awards. Meanwhile, The Holdovers, also starring Paul Giamatti and Dominic Sessa, is now streaming on Peacock.

