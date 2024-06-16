In brief Simplifying... In brief Trailblazing R&B and jazz singer Angela Bofill, known for hits like "This Time I'll Be Sweeter," has passed away at 70.

Despite suffering two strokes that affected her mobility and speech, Bofill continued to engage with fans through "The Angela Bofill Experience," where her stories were shared and her songs performed by other artists.

The Women's Songwriters Hall of Fame inductee leaves behind a rich legacy of 10 albums and a devoted fanbase.

Remembering Angela Bofill's legacy

R&B singer Angela Bofill (70) dies: Tracing her remarkable journey

By Tanvi Gupta 10:47 am Jun 16, 2024

What's the story Angela Bofill, the celebrated R&B singer-songwriter, known for songs like I Try and I'm on Your Side, passed away on Thursday (local time) at her daughter's home in Vallejo, California. She was 70. The news was announced by her friend and representative Rich Engel on her Facebook page. The cause of death has not been disclosed yet. Celebrating a legacy that crossed boundaries, we reflect on her remarkable journey.

Career

Bofill's trailblazing career in R&B and jazz

Born to a Cuban father and Puerto Rican mother, Bofill began her professional career in the 1970s. After earning a bachelor of music degree from the Manhattan School of Music, she was signed by GRP Records in 1978. Her debut album, Angie, featured one of her most iconic hits, This Time I'll Be Sweeter. This early success positioned Bofill as one of the first Latina singers to break into the R&B and jazz markets.

Success

Her transition to Arista Records for subsequent albums

In less than a year, she followed her debut with Angel of the Night, surpassing its predecessor and featuring singles like What I What Wouldn't Do and I Try, penned by Bofill herself. Transitioning to Arista Records for her third album, Something About You—produced by Narada Michael Walden and backed by Clive Davis—Bofill aimed for broader appeal. Despite Holdin' Out for Love and the title track charting in the R&B Top 40, the album fell short of commercial expectations.

Legacy

10 albums and 'The Angela Bofill Experience'

Throughout her career, Bofill released 10 studio albums and provided backing vocals for artists like Diana Ross and Kirk Whalum. Before her passing, she endured two strokes in 2006 and 2007. The first stroke left her paralyzed. Bofill took a hiatus from performing The Angela Bofill Experience after her second stroke, which impacted her speech and mobility. Despite being unable to sing, she engaged with fans who attended to hear her stories, while other artists performed renditions of her songs.

Statement

'It's in my blood to entertain...'

In 2011, Bofill shared her joy about returning to the stage in an interview with The Washington Post. "I feel happy performing again," she expressed to the publication. "I need the crowd. It's in my blood to entertain. Any time a crowd comes to see me, I'm surprised. I don't sing anymore and still, people come. Wow. Impressed." Bofill, who was inducted into the Women's Songwriters Hall of Fame in 2023, is survived by her husband, Chris, and daughter Shauna.