Natalie Portman thanks friends who uplifted her 'again and again'

By Tanvi Gupta 05:33 pm Jun 10, 202405:33 pm

What's the story Celebrating her birthday on Sunday, Hollywood actor Natalie Portman took to Instagram to send a heartfelt shout-out to her close circle. This public display of appreciation comes in the wake of her divorce from Benjamin Millepied, which was finalized in February. "This year, on my birthday, I want to celebrate my gratitude for my friends who lift me up again and again," wrote Portman alongside photos with her friends.

Portman's photo compilation perfectly depicted her closest companions

In the majority of the snapshots, Portman was captured alongside her friends in what seemed like recent gatherings, portraying moments from diverse locales and occasions. From an afterparty at the 2023 Cannes Film Festival to the Dior Fall-Winter 2023-2024 show in Paris, the actor appeared radiant as she shared these cherished memories with her beloved companions. This public appreciation for her friends comes after a challenging period in her life.

A look back at Portman's divorce from Millepied

Portman filed for divorce from Millepied in July 2023 following reports of his extramarital affair two months prior. The divorce was finalized seven months later in France, where the couple resided. To note, the pair first met on the set of Black Swan in 2009, welcomed their first child, son Aleph, in 2011, and married a year later. Their daughter Amalia was born in 2017.

Portman and Millepied prioritize co-parenting amid divorce

In March, a source close to Portman revealed that she and Millepied are committed to creating a "smooth transition" for their children amid the divorce. "She and Ben really love their kids and are equally focused on being the best co-parents they can be. Nothing is more important," a friend of the former couple told PEOPLE. "It was initially really tough for her, but her friends rallied around her and helped get her through the worst of it," they said.

Meanwhile, a look at the couple's professional commitments

Amid personal challenges, both Portman and Millepied remain dedicated to their professional endeavors. Millepied (46) choreographed Dune: Part Two, featuring Timothée Chalamet and Zendaya. Meanwhile, Portman remains active in her career. She was last seen in May December. Presently, the 43-year-old actor is shooting for Fountain of Youth, directed by Guy Ritchie, and anticipates the release of her limited TV series Lady in the Lake on July 19.