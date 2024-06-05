Next Article

Acclaimed songwriter The-Dream faces serious legal accusations

Beyoncé, Rihanna's music producer The-Dream accused of rape, sex trafficking

By Tanvi Gupta 02:13 pm Jun 05, 202402:13 pm

What's the story Terius Gesteelde-Diamant, popularly known as The-Dream, has been sued for rape, sexual battery, and sex trafficking by a former mentee. Chanaaz Mangroe filed the lawsuit in a California federal court on Tuesday (local time). She accused Gesteelde-Diamant—a producer for Beyoncé and Rihanna, among others—of trapping her in an abusive relationship under the guise of promoting her career. The acclaimed songwriter has vehemently denied these allegations, labeling them as "untrue and defamatory."

Accusations unveiled

Allegations detailed counts of abuse and exploitation

The lawsuit alleges Gesteelde-Diamant exploited Mangroe by promising to extend her international visa, write hit songs for her, and secure her a spot on Beyoncé's tour. It claims he controlled all aspects of her life, including isolating her at a hotel, and "having her 'check in' several times a day." The complaint also describes "violent sexual acts" throughout their relationship which began in 2015 when she was flown to Atlanta by Gesteelde-Diamant.

Career fallout

Lawsuit alleges sex trafficking and career sabotage

The lawsuit further accuses Gesteelde-Diamant of sex trafficking—alleging that Mangroe was forced to engage in sexual acts with different men. He once asked her to "perform oral sex on him" in a movie theater while another man watched. It also implicates his label, Contra Paris, and Epic Records for allegedly facilitating these crimes by signing her despite knowing he had no intention of supporting her career. After their relationship soured, Gesteelde-Diamant reportedly refused to release any of her music.

Physical abuse

'I oppose all forms of harassment,' said The-Dream

The complaint also detailed horrific instances of sexual abuse. Mangroe revealed that on one occasion, The-Dream "locked her in a dark room adjacent to a recording studio, violently having sex with her and then leaving her alone, naked in the dark, for hours on end, returning to again have sex with her." Opposing these allegations, the songwriter, in a statement said, "I oppose all forms of harassment...As someone committed to making a positive impact on my fellow artists...I'm deeply offended."

Victim's statement

Mangroe spoke out about trauma in an official statement

In a statement, Mangroe described the decision to speak out about her alleged trauma as one of the most difficult of her life. "Choosing to speak out about the trauma I survived has been one of the most difficult decisions of my life, but ultimately, what Dream did to me made it impossible to live the life I envisioned for myself and pursue my goals as a singer and songwriter." The lawsuit is currently pending in a California federal court.

Career overview

The-Dream's contributions to the music industry: An overview

Before Mangroe came forward, Dream's ex-girlfriend filed a police report in 2013 alleging strangulation during her pregnancy. The case was later dismissed. Meanwhile, work-wise, The-Dream has penned numerous hits for artists like Beyoncé, Rihanna, Jay Z, Justin Timberlake, Mariah Carey, and Justin Bieber. This year, the eight-time Grammy winner was shortlisted for an Academy Award after writing an original song for the remake of The Color Purple.