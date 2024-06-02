Next Article

Martin Starger, first ABC Entertainment president, dies at 92

By Tanvi Gupta 09:49 am Jun 02, 202409:49 am

What's the story Martin Starger, the first president of ABC Entertainment and acclaimed film producer of films like Sophie's Choice and Nashville, is no more. He was 92. Per reports, his passed away in his Los Angeles home due to natural causes. His niece, casting director Ilene Starger confirmed his passing and described him as a "brilliant, elegant, remarkable man" with "wonderful taste in projects." May he rest in peace.

Early career

Starger's early life and start in film industry

Born on May 8, 1932, in the Bronx, New York City, Starger pursued his passion for film from an early age. He earned a Bachelor of Science degree in Motion Picture Techniques from City College with cum laude honors. His career started when he was drafted into Army service in 1953 and stationed with the Signal Corps Motion Picture Location as a motion picture photographer.

ABC tenure

Starger's significant contributions to ABC Entertainment

Starger transitioned into advertising at BBDO in New York before joining the ABC television network. He served as vice president of programs from 1969-1972 and was then appointed the first president of ABC Entertainment from 1972-1975. Under his leadership, ABC developed several successful projects such as Roots, Happy Days, Rich Man, Poor Man, Marcus Welby M.D., and introduced the Movie of the Week franchise.

Filmography

Starger's impactful career in film and theater production

After his tenure at ABC, Starger expanded his career into films and theater. He executive produced Robert Altman's project, Nashville, with Jerry Weintraub, marking the beginning of his producing career. His film credits include Movie Movie, Mask, On Golden Pond, The Muppet Movie, The Great Muppet Caper, Autumn Sonata, and Sophie's Choice. His Broadway credits include productions such as Sly Fox, Lend Me a Tenor, and the original production of Merrily We Roll Along.