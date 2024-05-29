Next Article

Actor Mamie Laverock on life support

19-year-old Hollywood actor fighting for life after 5-story fall

By Tanvi Gupta 11:03 am May 29, 202411:03 am

What's the story A 19-year-old Hollywood actor Mamie Laverock is currently on life support following a five-story fall from a hospital balcony walkway. Initially admitted to a Winnipeg hospital in Canada on May 11 due to an unspecified "medical emergency," the When Calls the Heart actor was later transferred to Vancouver for further treatment. Her parents, Rob and Nicole Compton, shared via their GoFundMe campaign that "her recovery is unclear at this time but she is alive."

Critical condition

'She has undergone multiple extensive surgeries...'

Laverock endured critical injuries when she was "escorted out of a secure unit of the hospital and taken up to a balcony walkway from which she fell five stories," wrote her parents. "She sustained life-threatening injuries, has undergone multiple extensive surgeries, and is currently on life support. We are all devastated, in shock, at this intensely difficult time," they further added. This incident unfolded on Sunday (May 26).

Community response

Hallmark Media, co-stars expressed condolences and support

Hallmark Media, the parent company of the Hallmark Channel that is behind When Calls the Heart, expressed their condolences in a statement. "We are deeply saddened to hear the news about Mamie. As a beloved member of our When Calls The Heart community, we wish her and her family peace, comfort, and many prayers during this difficult time." Laverock's co-stars from the show, including Johannah Newmarch and Erin Krakow, also showed their support through social media platforms.

Fundraising efforts

Fundraising campaign for Laverock's recovery has surpassed its goal

Co-star Newmarch urged fans to support the family during this difficult time on social media platform X (formerly Twitter), stating, "I love this family, my heart is broken. A devastating time for all who care for Mamie. Please help if you can." Krakow also encouraged her followers to donate to the family's fund on Instagram. The GoFundMe campaign has raised over US$19,610 ($26,797 CAD) to aid in her recovery, which is over the goal of US$18,295 ($25,000 CAD).

Career overview

From early roles to recent comeback: Laverock's career overview

According to the actor's IMDb page, Laverock initially appeared on When Calls the Heart during the series' inaugural season in 2014. After an eight-season absence, she made a comeback for Season 10 in 2023. Her other credits include roles in the 2012 action-comedy This Means War, a brief appearance in two episodes of the Netflix children's dramedy A Series of Unfortunate Events, and a role in the 2020 Lifetime movie Spotlight on Christmas.