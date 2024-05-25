Next Article

Alec Baldwin's request to drop 'Rust' manslaughter case denied

By Tanvi Gupta 10:31 am May 25, 202410:31 am

What's the story A New Mexico judge denied Alec Baldwin's motion to dismiss his manslaughter indictment, ensuring the case proceeds to a July trial. Judge Mary Marlowe Sommer dismissed all arguments Baldwin's defense team presented, asserting that the grand jury process was not biased against the actor. The charges stem from a fatal incident on the set of the film Rust where Baldwin is accused of negligently firing a gun, resulting in cinematographer Halyna Hutchins's death.

Context

Why does this story matter?

In 2021, on the New Mexico set of Rust, 42-year-old Hutchins was fatally shot and director Joel Souza was injured when a gun Baldwin was using during a rehearsal discharged a live round. In January, Baldwin pleaded "not guilty" to involuntary manslaughter for the second time. Initially, these charges were dropped in 2023 because prosecutors stated they couldn't proceed based on the current evidence. However, Baldwin was recharged and indicted in January—facing up to 18 months in prison if convicted.

Legal proceedings

Defense arguments rejected by the judge

Baldwin's lawyers argued that prosecutor Kari Morrissey had biased the grand jury by withholding exculpatory information and not making defense witnesses available. They also claimed that Morrissey interrupted the grand jurors' questions to prosecution witnesses, denying Baldwin a fair hearing. However, Judge Sommer noted in her ruling that a letter from the defense was read verbatim to the grand jurors, who chose not to follow up on it. She concluded Morrissey's actions didn't hinder the grand jurors' independent inquiry.

Actor's stance

Baldwin denies responsibility; defense looks forward to the trial

Baldwin has denied both pulling the trigger and being responsible for ensuring the gun was safe. Following the judge's ruling, his attorneys, Alex Spiro and Luke Nikas, issued a brief statement: "We look forward to our day in court." Meanwhile, Hannah Gutierrez Reed—the film's armorer who was convicted of involuntary manslaughter in March—is currently serving an 18-month prison sentence. Prosecutors argued that Reed was unprofessional and failed to ensure no live rounds were on set.

Legal developments

Meanwhile, additional motions filed by Baldwin's lawyers rejected

Baldwin's defense team has filed two more motions to dismiss the case. They argued that the FBI damaged the gun used in the scene, denying them a fair chance to prove it was not functioning at the time of the shooting. In another motion, they claimed that allegations do not meet the standard required for involuntary manslaughter. However, Judge Sommer rejected all claims against the prosecution. She found no evidence of "intentional misconduct" by prosecutors during their "presentation of evidence."