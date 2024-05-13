Next Article

Kannada actor Chetan Chandra attacked by mob

Actor Chetan Chandra, seriously injured in mob assault, demands justice

By Tanvi Gupta 05:21 pm May 13, 202405:21 pm

What's the story Kannada actor Chetan Chandra was brutally attacked by a mob in Kaggalipura, Bengaluru on Sunday. The assault occurred when the actor and his mother were returning from a temple visit on Mother's Day. An intoxicated man followed them and damaged their car, leading to a confrontation that escalated into violence. "Very bad experience, need justice," wrote the actor alongside an Instagram video detailing the distressing incident.

Assault aftermath

'They attacked me and broke my nose': Actor detailed assault

Chandra detailed the assault in the video, showing blood stains on his face and clothing. He explained that when he confronted the man about the damage to his car, a group of 20 people, including a woman, began assaulting him. "Look at what happened to me today. They attacked me and broke my nose," Chandra said during an Instagram Live broadcast. He revealed that after he "received initial treatment from the police," the gang returned and damaged his car again.

Legal proceedings

Police investigation underway; one suspect arrested

Following the attack, Chandra immediately approached the police to file a complaint. Per reports, a case has been registered at the Kaggalipura Police Station and one suspect has been arrested so far. Further arrests are expected as the investigation progresses. The incident is being treated as a case of road rage with the accused reportedly drunk and attempting to race ahead of Chandra's vehicle.