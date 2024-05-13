Next Article

'Welcome To The Jungle' is slated to hit theaters in December

Massive 10-acre set created for Akshay's 'Welcome To The Jungle'

By Tanvi Gupta 05:12 pm May 13, 2024

What's the story Forget everything you thought you knew about grand Bollywood productions! Buckle up for Welcome To The Jungle, the third installment in the popular Welcome series. This film isn't just pulling out the stops with its star-studded cast; it's going all-in on everything. ETimes reported that the film is set to captivate audiences with its expansive 10-acre set at Royal Palms, Goregaon. This isn't just any set; it's a meticulously designed replica of a Kashmiri town.

Set design

Narrative will transport audiences to Kashmir

According to a source, choreographer-turned-director Ahmed Khan has conceptualized a grand setting spanning 10 acres of land for the film. This elaborate set meticulously captures the essence of a Kashmiri town as the narrative transports audiences to the picturesque locales of Kashmir. Produced by Firoz A Nadiadwala, Welcome To The Jungle is scheduled for release during the Christmas week on December 20.

Star reunion

Earlier, a whopping 450 technicians joined the film

﻿As mentioned earlier, Welcome To The Jungle spares no expense in its grandeur. In February, reports surfaced that an astounding 450 technicians would be involved in the production process starting in March. What's more, BN Tiwari—president of the Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE)—confirmed to ETimes that all dues for these technicians had been settled even before shooting commenced. With the original film, Welcome (2007), serving as the cornerstone of the franchise, expectations are sky-high for this latest installment.

Film details

Meet the star-studded cast of 'Welcome To The Jungle'

The film features a star-studded cast of 34 artists including bigwigs like Akshay Kumar, Suniel Shetty, Raveena Tandon, Sanjay Dutt, Suniel Shetty, Arshad Warsi, and Lara Dutta. The film also stars Rajpal Yadav, Johnny Lever, Disha Patani, Jacqueline Fernandez, Mika Singh, Daler Mehndi, Rahul Dev, Sharib Hashmi, Tusshar Kapoor, Kiku Sharda, Krushna Abhishek, Inaamulhaq, and Zakir Hussain. The movie was officially announced in September last year with an Acapella clip featuring 24 actors, which reportedly cost ₹2cr to produce.