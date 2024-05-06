Next Article

By Tanvi Gupta 12:57 pm May 06, 202412:57 pm

What's the story Acclaimed Tamil director Mari Selvaraj is back with a new project, and this time he's joining forces with the talented Dhruv Vikram, son of Chiyaan Vikram. After their collaboration was announced in 2022, filming has been underway for a few months. Finally, after a long wait, the makers unveiled the title of the project, Bison Kaalamaadan, and a first-look poster featuring the lead actor on Monday.

Context

Why does this story matter?

Bison Kaalamaadan marks Vikram's return to a leading role after his debut in the Tamil adaptation of Telugu hit Aditya Varma, released in 2019. He also played a supporting role in Karthik Subbaraj's directorial Mahaan (2022), where his father Vikram was the lead. In addition, he penned and crooned a track titled Missing Me for the movie. During the same time, he lent his voice to another non-film song called Oru Kaayam, composed by Ujwal Gupta.

Career milestone

First glimpse of 'Bison Kaalamaadan'

The first glimpse of this highly-anticipated project featured the lead character's impressive physique and a symbolic bison figure in the backdrop The caption of the announcement post read: "Applause Entertainment and Neelam Studios have joined forces to bring to you #BisonKaalamaadan! (Sic)." It added, "With Mari Selvaraj steering the ship and Dhruv Vikram like you have never seen him before. Brace yourself for an unforgettable cinematic experience!"

Twitter Post

Take a look at the announcement post here

Role preparation

Vikram underwent rigorous training to portray a Kabaddi player

The film is said to be based on the real-life story of a Kabaddi player Manathi Ganesan, although further plot details and information about cast members remain undisclosed. To convincingly portray a Kabaddi player in the forthcoming film, Vikram has reportedly undergone intensive training to build the necessary physical strength. He has also mastered the skills required to depict an athlete in this popular sport.

Production update

'Bison Kaalamaadan' soundtrack and cinematography details

The soundtrack for the film is composed by Nivas K Prasanna. Ezhil Arasu is handling the cinematography, ensuring a visually captivating experience for viewers. As fans eagerly await more information, it's clear that Bison Kaalamaadan is set to be a significant milestone in both Selvaraj and Vikram's careers. Meanwhile, Vikram has signed another film, to be directed by Ganesh K. Babu.