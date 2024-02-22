'Lal Salaam' box office collection

Box office collection: 'Lal Salaam' is unstable in second week

By Aikantik Bag 10:42 am Feb 22, 202410:42 am

What's the story Aishwaryaa Rajinikanth is an adept director of Tamil cinema and she returned to making films on celluloid after a long time. Her recent work Lal Salaam was highly anticipated, but the film received a lukewarm response from viewers. The movie has slowed down in the second week but is experiencing certain jumps in collection, leading to instability on the commercial front.

Aiming for the Rs. 25 crore mark in India

As per industry tracker Sacnilk, the sports drama earned Rs. 16 lakh (early estimates) on Wednesday. Overall, it has earned Rs. 16.97 crore in India. The movie received rave reviews from critics. The movie's USP is Rajinikanth's extended cameo and it's bizarre that after the humongous success of Jailer, the superstar failed to pull viewers into theaters. The project is bankrolled by Lyca Productions.

