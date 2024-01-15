'Vettaiyan's first look poster unveiled, fans are excited

'Vettaiyan's first look poster unveiled, fans are excited

By Aikantik Bag 03:29 pm Jan 15, 2024

'Vettaiyan' is set for 2024 release

The highly anticipated Tamil film Vettaiyan, directed by TJ Gnanavel and starring Rajinikanth, has unveiled its first look poster, generating a wave of excitement among fans. Previously known as Thalaivar 170, the film boasts a star-studded cast, including Amitabh Bachchan, Fahadh Faasil, Rana Daggubati, and Manju Warrier. Released on Pongal, the poster features the superstar in a striking salt-and-pepper look, complete with wayfarer glasses.

Last month, a title teaser for Vettaiyan was released, offering a sneak peek into the film's world and sparking speculation about Rajinikanth's character. In one scene, he is seen reading a book with a photo of Subhas Chandra Bose, while in another, he carries a lathi, leading to conjecture that he might be playing a college professor. The project is bankrolled by Lyca Productions and music is helmed by Anirudh Ravichander.

