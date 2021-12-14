Entertainment 'Virata Parvam': Rana Daggubati-Sai Pallavi's stellar chemistry amid rousing speech

Written by Aishwarya Ragupati Twitter Published on Dec 14, 2021, 07:30 pm

Trailer of 'Virata Parvam' will be released on Sankranti 2022

On Rana Daggubati's birthday, makers of his upcoming film Virata Parvam released a short teaser. Titled The Voice of Ravanna, the video gives us a glimpse of Daggubati and Sai Pallavi's characters and their relationship. The period drama, directed by Venu Udugula, will have the star as Comrade Ravanna, hence the video title. The film's trailer will be released on sankranti, makers added.

Takeaway Why does this story matter?

Along with other Tollywood films like Pushpa, Radhe Shyam, Acharya, Sarkaru Vaari Paata, release of Virata Parvam was also delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. While premiere dates of these movies have been announced, the Daggubati-Pallavi starrer's outing date has been kept under wraps. To those fans who have been waiting for updates about the film, this video comes as a refreshing one.

Details Story will revolve around the Naxalite movement of 1990s

The video starts with a note which reveals that the film is based on true events. What follows is a series of intense emotional shots, giving us an idea of what to expect. In the end, Pallavi and Daggubati look at each other passionately amid a tensed-up situation, which concludes with a gun shot. Virata Parvam will revolve around the Naxalite movement of 1990s.

Cast and Crew Nandita Das will be seen playing an important role

Sharing the video, makers wrote, "Presenting The Voice Of Ravanna from #VirataParvam." The film's cast also includes Nandita Das, and Priyamani as Comrade Bharathakka. Naveen Chandra, Zarina Wahab, Sai Chand, and Easwari Rao will be seen playing key parts as well. Daggubati's father D Suresh Babu has bankrolled the project, while Suresh Bobbili has composed its music. Dani Sanchez-Lopez has cranked the camera.

Updates These are the other noteworthy upcoming projects of Pallavi, Daggubati

Besides Virata Parvam, the Baahubali star has a film with Pawan Kalyan. Titled Bheemla Nayak, the Saagar K Chandra-directorial is gearing up for a January 12, 2022 release, coinciding with sankranti. On the other hand, the Premam star has the period drama Shyam Singha Roy. Also starring Nani and Krithi Shetty in lead roles, the film is set to be released on December 24.