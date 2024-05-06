Next Article

Kareena Kapoor Khan allegedly left 'Toxic' over role concerns

By Isha Sharma 12:47 pm May 06, 202412:47 pm

What's the story Last week, it was reported that Kareena Kapoor Khan has officially withdrawn from the upcoming film Toxic, which features KGF star Yash. Back then, a source had informed Pinkvilla that this happened due to scheduling conflicts. However, a new report by Times Now states that she had concerns about her role's length. This marks another instance where she has opted out of a project at the last minute, having previously done so with Ram-Leela and Kaho Naa... Pyaar Hai, reportedly.

'The dates were clearly worked out'

A source close to Kapoor Khan clarified the reason behind her departure from Toxic. "What date problem? Kareena is not doing any other film at the moment. The dates were clearly worked out before the shooting was to start," stated the source. The issue was not with scheduling but with the duration of her role in Toxic, considering the film also stars Kiara Advani and Shruti Haasan, reportedly.

Kriti Sanon's name has surfaced for the project

Earlier on Monday, a source told Mid-Day that Toxic's makers are looking at a pan-Indian approach and may talk to Kriti Sanon. "If Kriti comes on board, she will have to juggle it with Housefull 5. The makers are likely to decide by next week and approach [either her or Nayanthara]." Whoever signs the dotted line will essay the role of Yash's sister in the movie.

More about the film; Kapoor Khan-Sanon's next projects

The multi-lingual film, directed by Geetu Mohandas, is scheduled to begin production in June. This new venture comes on the heels of Yash's remarkable success with films like KGF and KGF 2. The film is scheduled for release on April 10, 2025. Kapoor Khan will next be seen in Singham Again while Sanon is occupied with her production venture Do Patti.